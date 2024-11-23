Business Standard
Raj bypolls: State BJP chief claims victory in 5 seats, recounting in Dausa

As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) figures, BJP candidates are leading in five seats -- Jhunjhunu, Khinwsar, Deoli-Uniara, Ramgarh and Salumbar, Congress is ahead in Dausa

BAP nominee Anil Kumar Katara won the Chorasi seat after defeating his nearest rival Karilal Nanoma of the BJP by 24,370 votes. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party has won the Assembly bypolls in Jhunjhunu, Khinwsar, Deoli-Uniara, Ramgarh and Salumbar, while recounting of votes is underway in Dausa.

As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) figures, BJP candidates are leading in five seats -- Jhunjhunu, Khinwsar, Deoli-Uniara, Ramgarh and Salumbar, Congress is ahead in Dausa, while the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) nominee has won the Chorasi Assembly seat.

"We have won five seats while recounting is underway in Dausa. I am hopeful of a positive result," Rathore told reporters here.

"Though we lost in Chorasi, our candidate secured more votes as compared to the 2023 Assembly elections," he added.

 

As per the ECI, BJP candidates Rewant Ram Danga (Khinwsar), Rajendra Bhamboo (Jhunjhunu), Rajendra Gujar (Deoli-Uniara), Sukhwant Singh (Ramgarh) and Shanta Meena (Salumbar) are in the lead, while Congress' Deen Dayal is ahead by a thin margin in Dausa.

BAP nominee Anil Kumar Katara won the Chorasi seat after defeating his nearest rival Karilal Nanoma of the BJP by 24,370 votes.

Topics : rajasthan bypolls rajasthan BJP Congress

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

