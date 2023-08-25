Rajasthan elections: Congress will return to the state says Sachin Pilot

Former deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticised the BJP's performance both as the central ruling party and as an opposition party in Rajasthan. He added that Congress will return to power in Rajasthan following the state assembly elections, according to a report by Press Trust of India.

Speaking at a public gathering during the Kisan Maha Sammelan at Bijaynagar in the newly formed Beawar district, Pilot expressed confidence in a shift of power dynamics, where his party would retain control.

Pilot highlighted that the BJP secured significant mandates in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections but did not deliver meaningful results for the voters. He stressed that the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana would significantly influence the outcomes of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The former chief minister of Rajasthan condemned the BJP's governance over the past nine years, stating that despite winning votes from all sections of society, the party failed to deliver positive outcomes and instead caused pain and suffering. He specifically mentioned the contentious farm laws, which were later withdrawn due to widespread farmer protests in Delhi.

Pilot criticised the BJP's approach to inflation and claimed that the party had not taken adequate measures to address it. He also questioned the BJP's campaign strategies, alleging that they often used religion as a means to gain votes without delivering substantial benefits to the general public. He added that it was Manmohan Singh's government which introduced schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for public welfare.

Pilot said, "BJP knows that when elections come, its leaders will come and deliver speeches, taking the names of temples and mosques. The youth are not getting employment in the central government, and inflation is rising. The central government has done little for society. It was the Manmohan Singh government that brought MGNREGA and many other welfare schemes."

As a Member of Parliament from the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat, Pilot expressed optimism about Congress retaining power in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections

"In December, there will be elections in Rajasthan, and I feel history will be written when Congress repeats the government in the state," said Pilot.

He also remarked on the perceived inactivity of BJP leaders in Rajasthan, suggesting that they were not responsive to the needs of the state.

Other state Congress leaders, including Masuda Member of Legislative Assembly Rakesh Pareek and Chaksu Member of Legislative Assembly Ved Solanki attended the meeting.

According to a report by Times of India, Bijaynagar is an important site as Gujjars can play a decisive role in the upcoming elections. According to a report by Outlook in 2020, this community has a population of seven million and makes up seven per cent of the electorate.