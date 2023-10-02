close
BJP will take action against corrupt: PM attacks Gehlot govt in Rajasthan

The prime minister said that he feels pain when atrocities against daughters take place anywhere in the country but charged that the Congress has made this a tradition in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over the issue of corruption and women's safety.
Rajasthan top the list when it comes to crime, riots, atrocities against women, Dalits and backward classes, Modi said at a rally in Chittorgarh.
The prime minister said that he feels pain when atrocities against daughters take place anywhere in the country but charged that the Congress has made this a tradition in Rajasthan.
He also assured the people that all public schemes initiated by the Congress government will continue if the BJP is elected to power in Rajasthan.
Gehlot knows that the countdown of the Congress government has started. He in a way has congratulated the BJP by publicly requesting that the schemes should not be stopped. I assure you that BJP will not stop any scheme of public interest but will try to improve it. This is Modi's guarantee, he said.
The prime minister said if his party his voted to power, action against the corrupt and those involved in the alleged paper leak mafia will be taken.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Ashok Gehlot BJP rajasthan Congress

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

