Rajasthan polls: BJP-Congress top brass to begin campaign on Nov 16

Polling in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and the votes counted on December 3. Union minister Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi among leaders to hold rallies.

BJP, Congress

The ongoing state assembly polls are seen as a key semi finale battle between BJP and other parties ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 7:05 AM IST
Top leaders from the Congress and the BJP are set to arrive in Rajasthan on Thursday to campaign for their respective parties ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies of the BJP in Deoli (Tonk), Charbhuja and Bhim (both in Rajsamand) while Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hold two public meetings in Sriganganagar.
In Jaipur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will address BJP workers in the Jhotwara assembly constituency in support of party candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. He will address another rally in Bassi and lead a roadshow in Vidhyadhar Nagar.
Union Minister Smriti Irani will address a public rally in Jaipur's Civil Lines constituency. She will also address a women's conference there.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Kota, Bundi and Ajmer. He will address public meetings in Pipalda (Kota), Bundi, Kekri, Pushkar and Kishangarh.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold election rallies in Tara Nagar (Churu), Nohar (Hanumangarh) and Sadulshahar (Sriganganagar) on the same day.
Polling in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and the votes counted on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah Nitin Gadkari rajasthan State assembly polls

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 7:05 AM IST

