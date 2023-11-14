Sensex (-0.50%)
CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

Ashok Gehlot alleges that the central government levied accusations on the Congress party to incite people during elections

Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of consistently resorting to religious provocations in the lead-up to elections. Gehlot challenged the BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to focus on discussing the developmental work carried out by state governments during their campaigns.

This week, BJP's key figures, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda, are scheduled to address several election rallies in Rajasthan. PM Modi is set to speak in Barmer, Bharatpur, and Nagaur. Nadda and Shah will cover various districts in their rallies and roadshows. BJP President JP Nadda is also slated to release the party's election manifesto, "Sankalp Patra," in Jaipur on Thursday. The manifesto is expected to address issues such as wage disparities for government employees, support for unorganised sector workers, and the expansion of the Devnarayan scheme for religious site development.
Speaking on the upcoming visits, the CM stated, "Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, and all leaders will come to Rajasthan and will do all sorts of things to instigate people. I challenge them, in whichever state you (BJP) are going to, you should talk about the work they (those respective state governments) have done for its people...if you want to comment on the development that we have done, you can do it."

The chief minister also addressed the PM's allegations on Congress made last week. While addressing a rally in Udaipur on Thursday, PM Modi accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of sympathising with terrorists, alleging that terrorist organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) hold rallies without fear in the state.

To this, Gehlot stated, "If our government supports terrorists, then why is the Center not dismissing our government? They have the authority to do so. There is no truth to these allegations, and you are merely inciting people during elections."

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress secured 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Ashok Gehlot assumed the role of Chief Minister with the support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs and independents. Rajasthan Assembly polls will be held on November 25, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

