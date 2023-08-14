Confirmation

Rajasthan elections 2023: CM Gehlot announces metro corridor extension

Ashok Gehlot plans an extension that could cumulatively cost Rs 1,184 crore ahead of Rajasthan Assembly election 2023

Nagpur metro

Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
With the Rajasthan state Assembly elections approaching, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the expansion of the metro corridor to connect with major highways, according to a report by the Times of India.

Gehlot introduced the first phase of the metro during his previous term, covering the distance between Mansarovar and Badi Chaupar. Now the CM has announced an extension of this line, as part of the state government's plan to establish connectivity between the Ajmer and Agra highways with the metro rail network.

He stated that the tender process had been completed, and they will lay the foundation stone in September.

This extension will include the phase I (C) route, Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar, and the phase I (D) route, Mansarovar to Ajmer Road.

Also Read: Rajasthan govt waives fuel surcharge for domestic & agri consumers

The phase I (C) route expanding 2.85 km, will reportedly incur Rs 980 crore is costs, while phase I (D) 1.33 km track from Mansarovar to Ajmer Road will cost Rs 204 crore.

The total construction will stretch across 4.85 km, increasing the length of the existing east-west corridor from 12 km to approximately 17 km. This will cover the total distance from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar.

CM Gehlot also mentioned a detailed project report (DPR) for phase II of the Jaipur metro that would connect India Gate and Ambabari on Tonk Road, encompassing 23.5 km. However, no specifics on the timeline of the project were shared.

According to the TOI report, sources from Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC) stated that the government should prioritise the second phase as it would "significantly alleviate congestion within the city." The source added that the ridership for phase II is expected to exceed 200,000 by 2031 as it would connect key areas.
 
Topics : Metro network Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan Ashok Gehlot BS Web Reports Assembly elections

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

