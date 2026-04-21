TN poll campaign ends today as high-stakes Assembly battle set for April 23

The high-intensity poll campaign for the April 23 election to the Tamil Nadu Assembly will end at the close of the day on Tuesday, bringing the mandatory silent period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and former Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal besides Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, and Deputy CM son Udhayanidhi crisscrossed the state holding roadshows and campaigning for the AIADMK-led NDA and DMK-led SPA candidates in fray from 234 assembly constituencies.

Though issues like development, central fund allocation, family rule, and corruption allegations dominated the nearly month-long electrifying campaign, apart from mutual personal attacks, the countdown to the election date saw the delimitation exercise assuming the centre stage.

Two powerful alliances - the Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK are pitted against each other, promising a tough contest. While the DMK is contesting 164 seats (out of 234 constituencies) and its allies are fighting it out in 70 constituencies, the AIADMK is contesting from 169 seats and its allies are contesting from 65 seats.

What makes the election more interesting this time is the presence of actor Vijay-led fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in the fray from all the constituencies. The ruling DMK has roped in actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, to campaign against Vijay, who is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies.

Former film director Seeman-led Naam Tamilar Katchi is also contesting from all the 234 seats, thus making the poll battle a keenly watched quadrangular contest.