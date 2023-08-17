Confirmation

As elections approach, BRS prepares for massive rally in Warangal on Oct 16

People aware of the news said that the event is likely to draw people in large numbers going in the range of one million to one and a half million

In 2017, KCR launched a new scheme – he distributed free sheep; and he gave contracts freely to companies to dredge and refill traditional water tanks

In 2017, KCR launched a new scheme – he distributed free sheep; and he gave contracts freely to companies to dredge and refill traditional water tanks

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
As the Telangana Assembly elections approach closer, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is making aggressive preparations for large public gatherings aimed at rallying support, Telangana Today (TT) has reported. The rallies are likely to begin on October 16.

The planned massive rally is expected to be a significant political event in Telangana. The event will be organised in the vicinity of Devannapet and Unikicherla villages which is about eight kilometres away from Hanamkonda City and is part of Warangal, the report stated.

People aware of the news said that the event will draw people in large numbers going in the range of 1-1-.5 million. Earlier, the original plan was to schedule the event for September 4 to show BRS' political strength. However, later, the party's senior leadership decided to change the dates for the event.

The party has chosen Warangal to kickstart its rallies, given the political significance of the place. According to party insiders, the BRS considers Warangal as a symbol of auspiciousness, a sign of prosperity which could make things turn in the party's favour, the TT report said.

CM KCR is also known for his obsession with doing certain things at certain places and times. A firm believer, KCR is known for being a staunch follower of astrology and numerology.

Telangana Assembly is set to go for elections at the end of this year as the current Assembly completes its term in January 2024. Telangana Assembly has 119 seats along with a legislative council with 40 members, among these, 34 members are elected and six are nominated.

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 3:51 PM IST

