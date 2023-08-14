Telangana elections 2023: BRS launches social media campaign against BJP

As a part of its election campaign, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has released a special booklet and CD titled "100 Lies of BJP," Telangana Today (TT) has reported. This latest attack by BRS is aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s failures and lack of support towards Telangana.

The campaign targets the BJP on issues like the creation of jobs, inflation, the burden of GST, access to the internet for every household, and housing for all, among others.

Chairman of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC), Manne Krishnak, tweeted that the booklet exposes not only BJP's failures at the center but also in Telangana.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Five-time MLA and former minister, A Chandrashekhar has resigned from the BJP and announced that he will be joining the Congress party soon, The Hindu has reported.

The former minister wrote to the BJP Telangana president, G Kishan Reddy, and said that he was not happy with the way the party was moving ahead in the state and decided to resign from the party, the Hindu report said.

Chandrashekhar's exit from the BJP is seen as a significant blow to BJP's plans in the state as he was a key Dalit leader in the state.

The current Telangana assembly completes its term in January 2024, and the state will likely go for elections in December 2023. After its formation in 2014, Telangana has been governed by the K Chandrashekhar Rao BRS and holds a strong grip on the politics in the state.