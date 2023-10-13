close
Telangana elections: Rahul, Priyanka to kick off poll campaign on Oct 18

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 8:45 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick off the Congress' poll campaign in Telangana on October 18th.
Telangana PCC to launch a Bus Yatra of its top leaders across the state. The bus yatra will also be attended by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Meanwhile, YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Thursday announced that her party would contest in all 119 Assembly constituencies, in the coming elections.
Making a huge announcement amid the deafening roar of the supporters, at the party office, Sharmila made it clear that the party is primarily dedicated to the cause of the people and committed to bringing back YSR's "golden rule".
On the occasion, she also announced that she would contest from Palair as promised earlier.
"If needed, my mother, Vijayamma too will contest for the people of Telangana", Sharmila said.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30.
The counting of votes will be done on December 3, the poll body added.
Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.
In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Telangana State assembly polls Congress

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 8:45 AM IST

