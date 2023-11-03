close
Congress is 'Scamgress', it has no right to talk about corruption: KTR

Dismissing the corruption allegation of Rupees one trillion (One lakh crore), KTR said that how can a Rs 80,000 crore project cause Rs one lakh crore of corruption?

K T Rama Rao

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Telangana IT Minister and the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi K T Rama Rao (KTR) has said that the Kaleshwaram project was a blessing for Telangana while calling the Congress party a curse for the country, The Hindu has reported.

KTR was responding to the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi after his Kaleshwaram project visit. KTR said that Rahul Gandhi knew little about the subject, and his allegations reflect his awareness levels. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revant Reddy had shared pictures of the Kaleshwaram project on X, formerly Twitter.

KTR ridiculed Rahul Gandhi and said that he knows little about history and he does not want to learn either. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi was repeating the same script, which was full of lies. KTR advised that Rahul Gandhi should get his scriptwriter changed, The Hindu reported.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, KTR said that Congress has no right to talk about corruption as it was involved in the National Herald case. He also attacked TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy and said that he was a corrupt leader who was caught red-handed in the "cash-for-vote" case. He said that Congress has acquired a new name for itself, "Scamgress."

Dismissing the corruption allegation of Rupees one trillion (One lakh crore), KTR said that how can a Rs 80,000 crore project cause Rs one lakh crore of corruption? Moreover, he also blamed the Congress government for not making any reservoirs and canals in its Pranahita Chevella project, the report said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for the five poll-bound states on October 9: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. Elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be announced on December 3.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi National Herald case Congress Indian National Congress K T Rama Rao TRS TRS leaders KCR k chandrasekhar rao corruption Telangana Assembly National Herald

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

