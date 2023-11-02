close
Telangana elections: BJP CEC releases third list with 35 candidates

The names have been approved by the Central Election Committee which BJP President J P Nadda headed on Wednesday

BJP, BJP logo

Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Central Election Commission has released the names of 35 candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. Earlier, the party announced 52 candidates for the elections in one go on October 22 and another single name in the second instance.

The names have been approved by the Central Election Committee, which BJP President J P Nadda headed on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, The Hindu reported.

The latest list contains 14 candidates that belong to the Backward Classes, 11 are from the Reddys, five are SCs, and three are STs. There is one candidate each from Brahmin and Velama communities, The Hindu report said.

Prominent names that featured i the latest list of candidates include state vice president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar from Uppal, former ministers Marri Shashidhar Reddy from Sanathnagar, Krishna Yadav from Amberpet, Chittaranjan Das from Jadcherla, P Babu Mohan from Andole and K S Ratnam from Chevella.

Other candidates include V Raghunath from Mancherial, Ajmeera Athmaram Naik from Asifabad, V Mohan Reddy from Bodhan, E. Laxminarayana from Banswada, Dinesh K from Nizamabad Rural, C Sunil Reddy from Manthani, P Vijay Kumar Medak, J. Sangappa from Narayanakhed.

Jalandhar Reddy from Makthal, D Satish Madiga from Achampet -(SC), A Babaiah from Shadnagar, K Lalu Naik from Deverakonda – (ST), Ch Srilatha Reddy from Huzurnagar, M Srinivas Goud from Nalgonda, P Srinivas from Alair, P Kali Prasad Rao from Parkal, P Balraju from Pinapaka- (ST), N Ravikumar from Palair, and Ramalingeswara Rao from Sathupalli- (SC).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for the five poll-bound states on October 9: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be announced on December 3.

Topics : Narendra Modi Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi BS Web Reports Assembly elections KCR k chandrasekhar rao K T Rama Rao

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

