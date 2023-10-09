Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi likely to participate in TPCC bus yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Telangana for a bus yatra organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), slated to commence on October 15, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle. The TPCC aims to cover all districts in the state before the forthcoming Assembly elections. Citing its sources, the report mentioned that Rahul Gandhi is likely to participate in the yatra on October 19, 20, and 21.

The Wayanad Member of Parliament is coordinating his visit with the TPCC screening committee, which is scheduled to meet in the Delhi war room to finalise the list of candidates for approval by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). According to the Deccan Chronicle report, leaders within the Congress party stated that the TPCC's political affairs committee will convene at Gandhi Bhavan on October 10 to discuss the details of the bus yatra.

The TPCC's political affairs committee will outline the plans for the yatra, including its route, and will also arrange for Rahul Gandhi to address public gatherings during the yatra. The party is exploring options to include Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the yatra to bolster the TPCC's prospects in the state.

The report also highlighted a surge in demand for Congress tickets in Telangana. Representatives from the Kamma community have met AICC members to seek additional tickets, following similar requests by leaders from backward communities.

Lastly, the TPCC recently conducted an eight-hour review meeting to finalise the names of the candidates and has forwarded them to the AICC central screening committee for final approval. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the Member of Parliament from Bhongir, indicated that the final list of candidates will be released shortly.