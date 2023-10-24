Telangana elections LIVE: Owaisi slams BJP for reinstating MLA T Raja Singh

Telangana elections LIVE updates: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the BJP for revoking the suspension of its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, against whom the party had initiated action last year for his alleged derogatory comments on prophet Mohammed, a PTI report said. He also alleged that hate speech was the fastest way to promotion in BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "@narendramodi has rewarded his dear fringe element. Quite sure that Nupur Sharma will also get her blessings from the PM. Hate speech is the fastest way to a promotion in Modi's BJP," Owaisi said on X, responding to the lifting of Singh's suspension.



Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address an election rally in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district on October 31, a report in Telangana Today said. The public meeting titled ‘Palamuru Praja Bheri’ will be held in Kollapur constituency where former minister Jupally Krishna Rao is the party candidate.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy attended a 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony on Monday night. An effigy of Ravana was burned during the ceremony in Amberpet. Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections. In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS managed to win 88 of 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. Congress came a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.



