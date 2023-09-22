Telangana Congress sends 300 names to CEC; first list to be announced soon

The Congress screening committee has sent names of about 300 candidates to the Central Election Committee (CEC) for consideration for the Telangana Assembly elections, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported. The meeting lasted over seven hours and is expected to announce the first list of 35-40 candidates for Telangana Assembly elections. The first list will likely feature senior leaders' names like Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy, and CEC member Uttam Kumar Reddy, among others, the report stated.

For constituencies where multiple candidates have applied for a Congress ticket, the party will take a call based on survey reports and inputs from the team led by election strategist Sunil Kanugolu. The meeting is said to have discussed the issue of reserving two seats for backward castes in each parliamentary constituency, the DC report said.

Furthermore, the meeting also discussed the subject of providing adequate representation to the Youth Congress, NSUI, and women. Telangana Congress manifesto committee chairman D Sridhar Babu challenged ministers K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao and other BRS leaders to tour Karnataka with him to see the status of the implementation of promises made by Congress.

D Sridhar Babu addressed the media at Gandhi Bhavan and said, "We are implementing our promises 100 per cent. The BRS leaders can go and ask the women in Karnataka about the promises. This will enlighten the BRS on the actual status."

He blamed BRS for duping the people of Telangana by not fulfilling its promises. He said that Congress will collect the opinions of the people by touring the state, the DC report added.