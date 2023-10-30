close
Sensex (0.10%)
63848.87 + 66.07
Nifty (0.09%)
19064.25 + 17.00
Nifty Midcap (-0.10%)
38663.45 -38.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.12%)
5818.60 -7.15
Nifty Bank (-0.30%)
42651.55 -130.45
Heatmap

Telangana elections: Congress rule will bring tears, scarcity, says KTR

KTR repeated the central message that while Telangana has made impressive development under the rule of CM KCR, Telangana's situation was terrible before 2014 under the Congress rule

KTR (Photo: Wikipedia)

KTR (Photo: Wikipedia)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 10:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telangana IT Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, K T Rama Rao has warned voters against electing the Congress in the state. He cautioned that voting for Congress will have terrible consequences for the state, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said. He added that if Congress comes to power in the state, it will bring misery, tears, darkness, scarcity, and poverty. The BRS leader addressed members of the party's youth wing and activists.

Praising the development work done by the BRS government in the state, KTR said that Telangana is the number one state on most parameters, which range from growth to development and from job creation to welfare schemes. He added that the K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) government has ensured that every section of the society is taken care of. He credited CM KCR for a stable and able government under his leadership.

Also Read: No need to visit Karnataka to see Cong govt failures': BRS leader Rama Rao

Adding an interesting turn to his address, KTR talked about the craze of clicking selfies. Encashing this, he said, people of Telangana should go to various places in the state and click selfies with works of development. He attacked the BJP and said that the BJP is very strong on social media and we need to hit back at them for the next 32 days, till the elections are over. Addressing the gathering, he said, "You are the mobile warriors of the BRS," the DC report said.

KTR repeated the central message that while Telangana has made impressive development under the rule of CM KCR, Telangana's situation was terrible before 2014 under the Congress rule. He also said that the newly-elected Congress government in neighbouring Karnataka was failing.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections in the five poll-bound states on October 9. The elections in Telangana will be organised on November 30, and the results will be announced on December 3.

Also Read

CM KCR's health is 'jabardast', he will present BRS' manifesto soon: KTR

KTR attacks Congress, says TPCC is run by 'RSS leader' Revanth Reddy

BRS has turned 'loktantra' into 'loottantra' in Telangana: PM Modi

Telangana polls: Kaleshwaran project is a waste of public money, says Cong

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Will cancel minority reservations after coming to power in Telangana: Reddy

No need to visit Karnataka to see Cong govt failures': BRS leader Rama Rao

Congress will form govt in Telangana, says Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Telangana polls: BRS' defeat is a loss of people of Telangana, says CM KCR

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Rahul Gandhi Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi BS Web Reports k chandrasekhar rao K T Rama Rao Sonia Gandhi Indian National Congress Election news

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveKalamassery BlastQatar Death PenaltyGold-Silver Price TodayAadhaar FraudTelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon