Telangana elections: Congress rule will bring tears, scarcity, says KTR

Telangana IT Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, K T Rama Rao has warned voters against electing the Congress in the state. He cautioned that voting for Congress will have terrible consequences for the state, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said. He added that if Congress comes to power in the state, it will bring misery, tears, darkness, scarcity, and poverty. The BRS leader addressed members of the party's youth wing and activists.





Also Read: No need to visit Karnataka to see Cong govt failures': BRS leader Rama Rao Praising the development work done by the BRS government in the state, KTR said that Telangana is the number one state on most parameters, which range from growth to development and from job creation to welfare schemes. He added that the K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) government has ensured that every section of the society is taken care of. He credited CM KCR for a stable and able government under his leadership.

Adding an interesting turn to his address, KTR talked about the craze of clicking selfies. Encashing this, he said, people of Telangana should go to various places in the state and click selfies with works of development. He attacked the BJP and said that the BJP is very strong on social media and we need to hit back at them for the next 32 days, till the elections are over. Addressing the gathering, he said, "You are the mobile warriors of the BRS," the DC report said.

KTR repeated the central message that while Telangana has made impressive development under the rule of CM KCR, Telangana's situation was terrible before 2014 under the Congress rule. He also said that the newly-elected Congress government in neighbouring Karnataka was failing.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections in the five poll-bound states on October 9. The elections in Telangana will be organised on November 30, and the results will be announced on December 3.