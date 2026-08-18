Awarapan 2 box office collection day 4: Emraan Hashmi's film stays strong

With Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi is having one of his greatest box office successes to date. Even after its first weekend of release, the sequel has gained significant traction and is still drawing viewers. For the actor, what began as a nostalgic release has now become a significant commercial achievement.

In addition to reaching a significant global milestone, the movie set a new record for Hashmi's filmography. Alongside Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, the movie debuted in theatres on August 14 and has undoubtedly won the box office battle.

Awarapan 2 Day 4 box office collection update

Sacnilk, a trade tracker, reports that Awarapan 2 saw a significant decline on its debut Monday. On Day 4, the sequel earned ₹9.25 crore net from 10,849 shows in India, with a 22% overall occupancy rate.

This was a 64.4% decrease from ₹26 crore on Sunday. The movie's net collection in India has already reached ₹91 crore in just 4 days thanks to Monday's box office.

With a ₹22 crore net opening on Friday, the movie got off to a great start at the box office. With the support of the Independence Day vacation, it accelerated on Saturday, recording a huge increase and collecting ₹33.75 crore. The movie made an additional ₹26 crore on Sunday, bringing its 3-day total to ₹81.75 crore net.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

It is also difficult to ignore the contrast with its clash release, Batwara 1947. Sunny Deol's picture barely made ₹2 crore net on its debut Monday, compared to ₹9.25 crore for Awarapan 2, bringing its 4-day total to ₹28.50 crore.

With Awarapan 2 currently solidly winning the box office contest, the gap between the two films has grown significantly.

ALSO READ: Batwara 1947 box office report: Awarapan 2 races ahead of Sunny Deol film Awarapan 2 has a solid chance to continue growing its tally with two weeks until Yash's Toxic opens in theatres. The sequel can potentially exceed the ₹200 crore milestone if the pace keeps up.

Awarapan 2