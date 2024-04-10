The Family Star Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay's movie collection drop

Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur-starrer, The Family Star movie, is doing good business at the box office . As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has minted Rs 2.4 crore net on day 5 (Tuesday). The total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 16.1 crore net in India.

The movie is directed by Parasuram Petla, and it has garnered mixed reviews from both critics and audiences alike. The movie is expected to get back on track in the coming weekend as it has two acting powerhouses.

The movie was released in theatres on April 5 in different languages.

The Family Star box office collection day 6

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, ' The Family Star' ’s collection is expected to remain low on day six as well. The movie has minted Rs 16.1 crore net in India and Rs 28.15 crore worldwide so far.

On its opening day, the movie collected Rs 5.75 crore which is also the highest single-day collection of the movie. The collection thereafter started declining and garnered Rs 3.45 crore on Day 2 (Saturday) and Rs 3.1 crore on Day 3 (Sunday).





ALSO READ: Top 5 upcoming movies in April 2024 to watch in theatres, check list here The collection then sank by 58.06 per cent on day four and collected Rs 1.3 crore (Monday). However, there was a positive sign for the movie on Day 5 when its collection went up by 92.12 per cent and earned Rs 2.5 crore.

The Family Star day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 5.75 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 3.45 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 3.1 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 1.3 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 2.5 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] Rs 0.5 Cr ** (as of now)

Total Rs 16.6 Cr

About The Family Star

The Family Star is a Telugu-language romantic drama movie written and directed by Parasuram. It is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Apart from Vijay Devarkonda and Mrunal Thakur, the movie also stars Divyansha Kaushik, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, and Ravi Prakash in pivotal roles.

The movie was made with a budget of Rs 50 crore and its running time is 163 minutes. It was released on April 10, 2024.