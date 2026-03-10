Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Shah Rukh Khan to share screen space with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2: Report

Shah Rukh Khan to share screen space with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2: Report

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to star in Rajinikanth's Tamil action film Jailer 2. The sequel will feature Rajinikanth reprising his role as the titular character, alongside Mithun Chakraborty

Shah Rukh Khan and Mithun Chakraborty in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2

Shah Rukh Khan and Mithun Chakraborty in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may soon share screen space with Rajinikanth. The actor, last seen in the 2023 film Dunki, is reportedly set to appear in the Tamil action sequel Jailer 2.
 
The first instalment, Jailer, turned out to be a massive commercial success upon its release in 2023. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year and one of the biggest Indian box office hits of 2023. Riding on the success of the original, the sequel is expected to expand the story with bigger action sequences and new characters.

Role of Shah Rukh Khan in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2?

According to reports citing IANS, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to begin shooting his portions for Jailer 2 later this month. The actor is reportedly set to make a special appearance as a police officer.
 
 
Reports suggest that the cameo could span around seven to eight days of filming and may feature a key action sequence. However, the makers have not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the actor’s involvement in the project. 

Also Read

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer release tomorrow

Dhurandhar 2 trailer: Ranveer Singh shares release date, time and more

Dhurandhar 2 update

Dhurandhar 2 trailer will NOT release on Holi, makers urge fans to wait

Kerala Court on The Kerala Story 2 show cancelled

The Kerala Story 2 morning shows cancelled, fans confused; details inside

Assi box office collection report

Assi box office collection day 7: Taapsee Pannu starrer dips on Thursday

Madhavan on Dhurandhar 2

R Madhavan says Dubai fans are flying to India to watch Dhurandhar 2

Rajinikanth gets a birthday surprise on Jailer 2 shooting

On December 12, 2025, Rajinikanth celebrated his 75th birthday on the set of his next movie, Jailer 2. The film crew, including director Nelson Dilipkumar, extended a hearty welcome to the celebrity. Rajinikanth seemed pleasantly delighted to find important personnel of the production prepared to celebrate the event with a cake when he arrived. After cutting the cake, he posed for pictures. The actor was also seen cutting the cake with cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan. 

About Jailer 2

Actress Mirnaa, who portrays Rajinikanth's daughter-in-law Swetha Pandian in the movie, is reportedly going to have a significant part in the follow-up. Jailer 2 has also been filmed by Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the soundtrack for Jailer 2, which is being produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

More From This Section

Shakira India concert 2026

Shakira adds third show in India tour amid 'high demand', all details here

Subedaar OTT release

OTT releases this week: When and where to watch new films & shows online?

'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne'

Satyajit Ray's 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne': Singing in the dark times

The Bluff OTT release

Top OTT releases this week: The Bluff, Ikkis, Accused, Bridgerton and more

The Bluff OTT release

The Bluff OTT release: How to watch Priyanka Chopra thriller online?

Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Rajnikanth Indian film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks to Watch TodayUno Minda Target PriceGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026LPG Shortage NewsDelhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance