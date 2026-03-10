Shah Rukh Khan to share screen space with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may soon share screen space with Rajinikanth. The actor, last seen in the 2023 film Dunki, is reportedly set to appear in the Tamil action sequel Jailer 2.

The first instalment, Jailer, turned out to be a massive commercial success upon its release in 2023. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year and one of the biggest Indian box office hits of 2023. Riding on the success of the original, the sequel is expected to expand the story with bigger action sequences and new characters.

Role of Shah Rukh Khan in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2?

According to reports citing IANS, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to begin shooting his portions for Jailer 2 later this month. The actor is reportedly set to make a special appearance as a police officer.

Reports suggest that the cameo could span around seven to eight days of filming and may feature a key action sequence. However, the makers have not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the actor's involvement in the project.

Rajinikanth gets a birthday surprise on Jailer 2 shooting

On December 12, 2025, Rajinikanth celebrated his 75th birthday on the set of his next movie, Jailer 2. The film crew, including director Nelson Dilipkumar, extended a hearty welcome to the celebrity. Rajinikanth seemed pleasantly delighted to find important personnel of the production prepared to celebrate the event with a cake when he arrived. After cutting the cake, he posed for pictures. The actor was also seen cutting the cake with cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan.

About Jailer 2

Actress Mirnaa, who portrays Rajinikanth's daughter-in-law Swetha Pandian in the movie, is reportedly going to have a significant part in the follow-up. Jailer 2 has also been filmed by Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the soundtrack for Jailer 2, which is being produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.