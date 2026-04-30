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Home / Entertainment / Box office update 2026: Bhooth Bangla, Michael, and more. Who is heading?

Box office update 2026: Bhooth Bangla, Michael, and more. Who is heading?

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla continued to dominate the box office despite new releases. Michael maintained, while Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 struggled to attract audiences to theatres

Michael

Bhooth Bangla, Michael, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Box office Collection update 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

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Box office update collection 2026 updates: The box office saw a mixed trend on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, with Bhooth Bangla retaining its lead despite a slight drop, while Hollywood biopic Michael continued its stable run. In contrast, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 struggled to draw audiences even days after its release.
 
Bhooth Bangla, Michael, and Ginny Weds Sunny 2 had uneven box office performances during the day. In comparison to its earnings the day before, Bhooth Bangla, which had been leading the collections, saw a decline.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection report

Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla remained the top performer, though collections dipped compared to the previous day. The film earned Rs 3.40 crore across 8,823 shows, registering an overall Hindi occupancy of around 10%. The evening shows had the highest occupancy rate (12.08%), followed by the night shows (11%).
 
 
The morning shows had the lowest occupancy at 5.62%. Bhooth Bangla has collected a total of Rs 124.65 crore in India. In contrast, the movie has made Rs 199.56 crore worldwide. 

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Michael's box office collection update

On its sixth day, the Hollywood movie Michael, which is based on the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, continued to do well. The movie made Rs 2.30 crore from 2,722 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, bringing its total box office in India to Rs 23.45 crore. English occupancy was 18.44% overall, with night shows having the highest occupancy at 24.11% and evening shows at 21.56%.

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 box office report

Ginny Weds Sunny 2, starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, did not do well at the Indian box office. The Ginny Weds Sunny sequel, which was directed by Prasshant Jha, debuted with just Rs 25 lakh.
 
After six days in theatres, the movie has not improved. So far, its earnings have remained around the lakh level. Sacnilk, an industry tracker, reports that the film has made Rs 1.52 crore in India.
 
 

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Topics : Bollywood box office Hollywood india Indian film industry

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

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