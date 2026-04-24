OTT releases this week: Top shows and films from thriller to romance genres

Your watchlist is due for a refresh as April wraps up, with major OTT platforms rolling out a diverse mix of films and series this week. Whether you are in the mood for a gripping thriller or a breezy romance, there is plenty to choose from.

From the return of 24 starring Anil Kapoor to the chilling Korean drama If Wishes Could Kill, here are the top picks to stream this week. Your search ends here. Discover the curated list we have in store for you by scrolling down.

Top 5 OTT releases this week to watch online

24

· Release Date: April 24th, 2026

· OTT Platform: JioHotstar

· Genre: Action, Thriller

· Cast: Anil Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Anupam Kher, Tisca Chopra

The protagonist of the high-stakes action thriller series 24 is Anil Kapoor's character, Jai Singh Rathod, the head of the Anti-Terrorist Unit (ATU), who is tasked with foiling the murder attempt against the youngest prime minister.

Intense action will then be explored in the series as Jai Singh fights against time to halt the invasion and save his daughter, who will be kidnapped to heighten the suspense. There are exciting action scenes in this intriguing series.

Nukkad Naatak

· Release Date: April 24th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Netflix

· Genre: Social, Drama

· Cast: Molshri, Shivang Rajpal, Nirmala Hajra

Tanmaya Shekhar is the director of this independent social drama film, which centres on two college friends who are dismissed for stealing from their canteens. They must, however, enrol five slum dwellers in a nearby school to be admitted again.

The path to self-discovery starts there. The complexities of the system, such as child labour and social inequity, are then presented to the pair. The disparity between the wealthy and the poor is explored in the movie.

Greenland 2: Migration

· Release Date: April 24th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

· Genre: Action, Thriller

· Cast: Morena Baccarin, Gerard Butler, directed by Ric Roman Waugh.

It centres on the Garrity family as they make their way across Europe following the comet strike. The movie will follow them as they travel across Europe, encountering hazardous raiders and storms, to areas that are thought to be livable in the south of France. The episodes revolve around the family of three and are really intense.

Marty Supreme

· Release Date: April 24th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

· Genre: Sports, Drama

· Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow. Starring Timothee Chalamet as Marty Mauser.

The 1950s serve as the backdrop for this sporting story. The movie centres on a narcissistic table tennis player who pushes boundaries to succeed. His vicious passion quickly starts to take advantage of his personal relationships and life, which intensifies the storyline.

The movie delves into topics of intense drama, sports, and obsession that are accompanied by intense emotional upheaval.

If Wishes Could Kill

· Release Date: April 24th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Netflix

· Genre: Thriller, Psychological Horror

· Cast: Jeon So-Young, Kang Mi-na, Baek Sun-Ho

In the Korean psychological tech horror series If Wishes Could Kill, five friends from Seorin High School find a mysterious app called Girigo, and their lives take a tragic turn. The software claims that in exchange for granting the kids' wishes, a 24-hour countdown to their death is initiated. When the gang starts to learn dark facts about the app, the episode becomes extremely nerve-wracking. The scenes are simultaneously alarming and horrifying.