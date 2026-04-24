Michael box office day 1: Jackson biopic tops Oppenheimer, eyes $80M debut

The much-discussed Hollywood musical Michael depicts the life of legendary musician Michael Jackson. After beginning paid previews on April 23, the film officially opened in India on April 24 and is already generating significant buzz at the box office.

During its opening weekend, Michael is anticipated to make between $65 million and $70 million from 3,900 North American theatres. Exhibitors estimate the total collection to be worth $80 million, according to Variety.

Michael box office collection on day 1

According to Sacnilk.com, Michael is running approximately 524 shows on the first day. As of 11.30 am, it has made a net of Rs 0.14 crore. As a result, the movie's gross in India is Rs 0.17 crore. The final box office for Michael in India has not yet been disclosed.

Advance bookings continue to pick up pace, particularly in premium formats such as IMAX, indicating that footfall may improve over the weekend. However, the final Day 1 figures are yet to be confirmed.

According to reports, Michael delivered a strong start overseas, collecting an impressive $18.5 million on its opening day Wednesday, a figure that also includes Tuesday preview earnings. With such momentum, the film is now expected to post a robust worldwide opening over the weekend. Notably, it has already outpaced Oppenheimer, whose two-day overseas total stood at $15.9 million—surpassing that benchmark on its very first day, as reported by trade analyst Luiz Fernando.

More about the Michael box office predictions

With a $910 million lifetime box office, Rami Malek's Bohemian Rhapsody is still the highest-grossing musical biopic in history. According to trade insiders, Michael is expected to surpass that threshold and potentially pursue a billion-dollar run at the box office.

However, negative early reviews stand in its way. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a pitiful 36% approval rating (up from 27% on Tuesday). Although the early booking forecasts contradict critics' reviews, this may hamper word-of-mouth.

All about Michael

In addition to Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo, Michael is written by John Logan and directed by Antoine Fuqua. Michael Jackson's journey from Gary, Indiana, to international fame is chronicled in the movie, which includes his early years with the Jackson 5, his breakthrough album Off the Wall, and his rise to fame with Thriller. Michael Jackson's original music and Jaafar's scratch renditions are featured.