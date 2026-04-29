Yash's Toxic postponed again, won't release on June 4; new date out soon

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, has once again been postponed and will no longer release on June 4. While the makers have not announced a fresh release date, the actor confirmed the delay via Instagram. The film was earlier slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

The makers cited the evolving situation in the Middle East as an initial reason for the shift. Yash said in a new statement on Wednesday that the movie will now be released on a "globally aligned date" after receiving an "overwhelming global response" at CinemaCon.

Yash on Toxic postponement

In an official note, the team said the response at CinemaCon reinforced their belief that the film deserves a wider global release. “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide," Yash added.

"Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon," the statement said.

More about the Yash’s Toxic release date postponed

Yash mentioned, "At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar. As an actor-producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part for the Indian film industry and for all of us by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have".

"Through every step and every change, your support has stayed with me, and I carry it with deep gratitude. Some stories ask for patience. Some journeys demand it. We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate—a film that will stand as a proud moment for Indian cinema," it further added.

Toxic storyline

Yash will play the lead in the upcoming Indian period action-gangster movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The Goa drug mafia from the 1940s to the 1970s serves as the setting for this Geetu Mohandas-directed movie.

It is characterised as a tale of father-son retaliation. Yash plays Raya, a vicious gangster who uses "blood, intimidation, and betrayal" to build a criminal empire.

Toxic cast

Apart from Yash, the film features a star-studded ensemble, notably highlighted for its strong female leads Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Tovino Thomas, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

Music directed by a multi-composer team including Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi in Kannada and English, with dubbed releases in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.