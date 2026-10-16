Ramayana English trailer out: Here are 5 key differences from Hindi version

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Ramayana has generated fresh buzz with the release of its English trailer on October 15, 2026. The Hindi trailer for the movie debuted in July this year.

Just before Diwali, on November 5 and 6, 2026, the film opens in theatres across the globe.

While the Hindi trailer, released in July, introduced audiences to the epic's central characters and narrative, the English version places greater emphasis on action, striking visuals and several previously unseen moments.

Here are 5 differences between the Hindi and English trailers of Ramayana, which stars Yash as Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Watch: Ramayana English trailer

5 differences between Ramayana Hindi And English trailer

Kunal Kapoor's first glimpse as Indra Dev

The presence of Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev in the English version is one of the most notable distinctions between the two trailers. This is a new revelation for viewers because the character was absent from the Hindi teaser.

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: 5 new films and shows to watch this festive season A glimpse of Indra Dev and his divine vehicle, a magnificent white elephant, can be seen in the English trailer. Despite being short, the scene introduces another significant figure from Hindu mythology and broadens the movie's depiction of the legendary cosmos.

Greater focus on action than Rama's backstory

The way the Ramayana is presented in the Hindi and English trailers is another distinction between them. Rama's life in Ayodhya, his marriage to Sita, his 14-year exile, and the circumstances surrounding her kidnapping are all covered in detail in the Hindi trailer.

Other characters like Dashrath, Kaikeyi, and Surpanakha are also included. The English trailer, on the other hand, mostly ignores this background in favour of action scenes between Rama and Ravana.

Yash's Ravana praying to Lord Shiva

Another significant distinction is that Yash's Ravana is shown in a powerful scene in the English trailer praying in front of a massive Lord Shiva idol. A stunning visual moment is created as flames rise from the earth and envelop Ravana as he raises his hand in prayer.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film eyes ₹50 crore The Hindi trailer did not feature the scene. The scene is significant because it provides a glimpse of Ravana's devotion to Lord Shiva, adding another dimension to the character's portrayal in the film.

Extended Jatayu-Ravana confrontation

Jatayu is seen trying to prevent Ravana from kidnapping Sita in both trailers; the international version emphasises the conflict more. In an effort to defend Sita, it depicts Jatayu battling Ravana's Pushpaka Vimana before hoisting him into the air.

The meeting is shown in less detail in the Hindi trailer. The expanded section adds additional action to the international edit while showcasing Jatayu's bravery and resistance against Ravana.

More glimpses of Rama and Sita together

Several more previously unseen glimpses of Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ranbir Kapoor as Rama may be found in the international teaser. The English edit provides more moments between the protagonists, whereas the Hindi version presents their relationship through their marriage and the circumstances leading up to their separation.