Leo box office collection Day 8: Vijay's movie earning slows down

After posting a huge collection on its first weekend, Thalapathy Vijay's movie has started slowing down. Leo did a stupendous box office collection on its opening weekend. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collected around Rs 458 crore worldwide and Rs 264.27 net in India on its first weekend.

The movie is directed by an action thriller director from Tamil cinema, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Seven Studios produced it.

Tamil actor Vijay is in the titular role, and the movie is inspired by A History of Violence (2005), an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name.

The movie revolves around a cafe owner, Parthi, who is an animal rescuer in Theog. He was pursued by gangsters Antony and Harold Das, who believe that he is Antony's estranged son, Leo.

Leo Box Office Collection Day 8

Vijay starrer Leo movie is expected to collect only Rs 11 crore on the eighth day. On day 7, the movie collected Rs 14.47 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 264.27 crore net in India.

The movie shattered several records on its opening day, collecting Rs 64.8 crore in India. Overall, the movie earned Rs 148 crore on its first day worldwide, which was never seen before figures for any Tamil movie.

However, the chart started declining as the movie earned Rs 14.47 crore on Day 7 only and it is expected that the movie is going to earn around Rs 11 crore on Day 8. Currently, the total collection of the movie stands at Rs 458 crore and the movie will soon cross the Rs 500 crore mark.

About Leo

Along with Thalapathy Vijay, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Trisha Krishnan, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. Action-thriller movie director Lokesh Kanagaraj directs the movie. The movie was officially announced in January 2023 with the title Thalapathy 67 as it is Vijay's 67 movie, but this was changed after some days. The movie was released worldwide on October 19, 2023, in standard and IMAX format.