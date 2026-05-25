Meenakshi Seshadri returns to India after 30 years, eyes acting comeback

Veteran actor Meenakshi Seshadri has announced her return to India and revealed that she is looking to re-enter the entertainment industry after staying away from films for decades.

The actor, who was among the biggest stars of the 1980s and 1990s, shared that she has moved back to Mumbai after 30 years and is actively seeking meaningful acting opportunities.

Meenakshi also said that while she has received several offers, many of them either did not excite her or failed to materialise. She added that she is managing her comeback journey independently, without the support of any agency.

The actor further shared that although she now primarily lives in India, she continues to travel to the United States occasionally to spend time with her family.

Meenakshi Seshadri on Indian cinema

On Monday, Meenakshi shared a video on Instagram speaking about her return to India and the entertainment industry. "A warm Namaste to my growing family of Instagram followers. Today I want to sincerely thank each one of you for your love, encouragement and constant support. After 30 long years, I have relocated back to my Karma bhoomi, Mumbai, India and have stepped once again into the entertainment industry with hope, passion and positivity," she wrote.

Meenakhi said she is seeking "meaningful" opportunities, adding, "Whether it's a lead role, a supporting character or even a short show. It doesn't matter as long as it's an impactful role. It could be films or OTT shows, but I want to explore roles that challenge me as an artist and help me discover new dimensions of my craft.

Meenakshi Seshadri on returning to India

Meenakshi also captioned the post, "Dear friends, this is a message to you all from Boston, USA. I am here to celebrate my son's graduation from Harvard University, and spend a fun summer with my family".

"I want to share that after my relocation to India, I have been working towards more opportunities in the entertainment industry. While there have been offers, they were either not exciting enough or just didn't work out. I'm seeking the good wishes and blessings of all you wonderful fans. Who knows किसकी दुआ से मुझे अच्छा मौका मिले (with whose blessings I might get good opportunities)."

Fans reacted to Meenakshi’s comeback

The actor ended by stating that, "I am not here to prove any point, I am simply here because of the love and encouragement of my family, and simply doing what truly makes me happy. And to my dear fans, I would say continue to support me and spread the word because your faith and love continue to inspire me every day."

Fans showered love on the actor and cheered her in the comment section. One of the fans commented, "Wish you all the best, mam, soon I would like to see you in the films. Great comeback." Another wrote, "Eager to see you super soon on BIG SCREEN….u will certainly rock." Another comment says, "You are my favourite heroine. Do a film with Akshay Kumar ji. It will be a huge hit."

Who is Meenakshi Seshadri?

Meenakshi debuted as an actress in the 1983 movie Painter Babu, but she became well-known for her role alongside Jackie Shroff in Subhash Ghai's popular film Hero.

She went on to become one of the biggest stars of the 1980s and 1990s by starring in several popular movies, including Damini, Ghayal, Shahenshah, Meri Jung, and Ghatak.