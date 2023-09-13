Confirmation

Heatmap

MTV Video Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift wins nine awards, Check list here

MTV conducted the Video Music Awards last night. Taylor Swift swept the Awards night, she was nominated in eleven categories and won nine awards

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Hollywood is going through tough days amid ongoing actors' and writers' strikes, but the music industry is doing its best out there. Yesterday was the night in New Jersey when all these celebrated music artists were rewarded for their splendid performances.

The Music Awards has been there for the past forty decades, and the award night has become popular for fun and glamorous looks.

The night was full of celebrated artists from across the world, including Shakira, Stray Kids, Peso Pluma, Rema and Anitta.

MTV's Video Music Awards ceremony was dominated by the global sensation Taylor Swift. According to MTV, Taylor Swift was nominated in 11 categories and won nine awards, including Song of the Year and Video of the Year.

The MTV Video Music Awards began at 8 pm ET and telecasted live on CBS and BET, BET Her, VH1, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network.

MTV VMA Awards winner list

Here's the full list of MTV VMA awards winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Nominations:
 
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” 

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” 

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Nominations: 

Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift

Winner: Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Nomination:

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” 

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” 

BEST NEW ARTIST

Nomination:

GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp

Winner: Ice Spice

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Nominations:

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”
October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”
November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”
December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”
February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”
March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”
April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride” *WINNER
May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”

Winner: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

BEST COLLABORATION

Nominations:
 
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” 
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Winner: Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” 

BEST POP

Nominations:

Demi Lovato – “Swine”
Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
P!NK – “Trustfall”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST HIP-HOP

Nominations: 

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”
Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” 

Winner: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” 

BEST R&B

Nominations:

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
SZA – “Shirt” 
Toosii – “Favorite Song”
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj

Winner: SZA – “Shirt”

BEST ROCK

Nominations:

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
Måneskin – “The Loneliest”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Winner: Måneskin – “The Loneliest”

BEST LATIN

Nominations:

Anitta – “Funk Rave”
Bad Bunny – “Where she goes”
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” -
Bad Bunny – “un x100to”
Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”
Rosalía – “Despechá”
Shakira – “Acróstico”

Winner: Anitta – “Funk Rave”

BEST AFROBEATS

Nominations:

Ayra Starr – “Rush”
Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
Fireboy DML & Asake – “Bandana”
Libianca – “People”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”

Winner: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

BEST K-POP

Nominations:

﻿aespa – “Girls”
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid”
SEVENTEEN – “Super”
Stray Kids – “S-Class” 
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Winner: Stray Kids – “S-Class”

Show of the Summer

Nominations:

Beyoncé
BLACKPINK
Drake
Ed Sheeran
KAROL G
Taylor Swift

Winner: Taylor Swift

Album of the Year

Nominations:
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights

Winner: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Direction

Nomination:

Doja Cat – “Attention”
Drake – “Falling Back” 
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” 
SZA – “Kill Bill” 
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Cinematography

Nominations:

Adele – “I Drink Wine” 
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” 
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” 
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” 
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”﻿

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Topics : Hollywood Music MTV Taylor Swift

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

