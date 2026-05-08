OTT releases this week: New shows & films to binge watch this weekend

As temperatures continue to rise, leading OTT platforms are also heating things up with some of the biggest releases of the week. After a blockbuster start to May, streaming services are back with another exciting lineup of highly anticipated films and series.

This week’s highlights include the return of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel with its second season, along with Mrunal Thakur’s action-romance thriller Dacoit.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week

Lukkhe

· Release Date: May 8th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

· Genre: Drama, Musical

· Cast: Palak Tiwari, Yograj Singh, Raashi Khanna, Nakul Roshan Sahdev

Lukkhe is a musical action drama web series set in Chandigarh, created by Debojit Das Purkayastha and Agrim Joshi. It examines the fierce competition between two rappers striving for supremacy in Punjabi music.

In addition, they encounter situations where they have to make their way through a violent world. It is anticipated that the scenes would be dramatic, action-packed, and emotionally charged.

Dacoit: A Love Story

· Release Date: May 8th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

· Genre: Action, Romance

· Cast: Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Resad Ajim

This movie, which is set in Madanapalle, is about a Dalit child who develops feelings for an upper-caste girl. But when he is imprisoned for a fictitious crime, everything turns upside down.

After 13 years in incarceration, he is now free and seeking retribution. The dynamics of the entire plot are undoubtedly altered by what transpires when they rejoin. Shaneil Deo is the director of the movie.

Bharatanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam

· Release Date: May 8th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Netflix

· Genre: Dark Comedy, Thriller

· Cast: Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Baby Jean, Sruthy Suresh

This film, which was written and directed by Krishnadas Murali, revolves around Shashi and his family as they attempt to start over but are eventually forced to face the sinister mysteries of their late father's history. When secrets are revealed, the movie takes a dramatic turn.

Bharathan's involvement in a Temple scam is discovered by the family, and this leads to an unforeseen crime. In order to protect themselves from the criminal inquiry, Sashi and his family must now conceal the incident. The scenes have the ideal balance of humor and excitement.

Oh Butterfly

· Release Date: May 8th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Sun NXT

· Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery

· Cast: Nivedhithaa Sathish, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Attul, Nassar

The protagonist of this Tamil psychological thriller drama is Gowri, a married woman with severe OCD and evil ideas. When she takes her spouse to a remote hill station and discloses her history, her life takes a dark turn. However, when her ex-boyfriend reappears, she finds herself caught in an odd triangle.

At that point, things become heated and the love-hate triangle starts to grow more complicated. The audience is captivated to their seats as the gloomy scenes reveal the secret.

Citadel Season 2

· Release Date: May 6th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

· Genre: Action, Spy Thriller

· Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings In Citadel's second season, which picks up where Season 1 left off, Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh must battle their history and take on the new and powerful Manticore Faction, which seeks to seize control of the entire globe. To foil a major plot and save civilization, these two will embark on a risky journey.