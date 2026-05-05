Raja Shivaji box office: The much-anticipated historical drama Raja Shivaji, headlined by Riteish Deshmukh, continues its strong run at the box office, rewriting records for Marathi cinema. Released on May 1, 2026, the film registered the biggest opening ever for a Marathi title and has sustained momentum through its first four days in theatres.

After the movie's premiere, Riteish posted a video on Instagram in which he asked people to refrain from posting spoilers and sharing movie videos. He stated in Marathi, "Namaskar! We have released the film Raja Shivaji, based on the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. You have watched this film with your own eyes and given such a great response to it. The entire team of Raja Shivaji and I are deeply indebted to you for that."

Raja Shivaji box office update

According to the recent Sacnilk update, Raja Shivaji made ₹5.6 crore on its debut Monday in theatres and on the fourth day of release. The numbers were predicted to decline.

On its first day, Raja Shivaji raked in ₹11.35 crore. Over the course of its first weekend, it demonstrated consistent growth, earning ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹12 crore on Sunday.

As a result, India's total gross and net collections to date are ₹46.95 crore and ₹39.50 crore, respectively. Despite the film's conflict with Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din, Raja Shivaji's earnings were unaffected. Whether Raja Shivaji can keep up the momentum for the remainder of the week will be interesting to watch.

Raja Shivaji box office occupancy

Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh, got off to a great start at the box office. With 6,192 shows and a 32.3% occupancy rate, the movie concluded its successful debut weekend in India. Raja Shivaji earned an overall occupancy of 21.5% over 5,145 shows on Monday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This suggests that the movie is still gaining traction with local audiences.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2026: Everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night However, the Hindi translation found it difficult to keep up. It collected with a comparatively low occupancy of 11% while being screened throughout 3,410 shows. Given the presence of well-known actors like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, who were anticipated to garner more attention in the Hindi belt, this is especially noteworthy.

About the Raja Shivaji storyline

The great historical action drama Raja Shivaji tells the story of the early years of the renowned Maratha Empire founder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: New movies and shows to watch online and more The film, directed and starring Riteish Deshmukh, tells the story of Shivaji's relentless struggle to establish Swarajya (self-rule) in the face of the Mughal Empire and the oppressive Bijapur Sultanate.

Raja Shivaji cast

Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte are among the other actors in Raja Shivaji. Salman Khan's special cameo, which has been getting great reviews in theatres, has been a highlight for many spectators. Rahyl, the son of Riteish and Genelia, also makes his acting debut in the movie.