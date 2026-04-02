Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Two weeks into its theatrical run, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to hold strong at the box office. The sustained numbers highlight the film’s wide appeal, with director Aditya Dhar delivering a gripping blend of action, emotion and engaging storytelling that has clearly struck a chord with audiences. Two weeks into its theatrical run,Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to hold strong at the box office. The sustained numbers highlight the film’s wide appeal, with director Aditya Dhar delivering a gripping blend of action, emotion and engaging storytelling that has clearly struck a chord with audiences.

After 14 days, the film has amassed an impressive ₹920.02 crore net in India, while its global gross has surged to ₹1,466.47 crore. Released on March 19, 2026, the Hindi-language spy action thriller serves as a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 13: Ranveer's film eyes on ₹1,500 cr According to a trading website, Dhurandhar: The Revenge made Rs 20.10 crore net in India on day 14 (April 1) over 17,906 shows. Compared to day 13's Rs 27.75 crore, there was a considerable decline, although this is expected when movies enter their second week.

As of today, the overall domestic gross is Rs 1,101.47 crore. The movie continues to draw crowds abroad as well; on day 14, it earned an additional Rs 7 crore, bringing its total global earnings to Rs 365 crore. The current global gross is Rs 1,466.47 crore.

More about the Dhurandhar 2

The overall performance remains outstanding, despite daily earnings declining. The movie has already outperformed a number of significant box office successes, including Dhurandhar, its own predecessor. The film's compelling plot is largely responsible for its popularity.

Additionally, the movie has done well in several languages. Day 14 saw the highest amount in Hindi (Rs 18.75 crore), followed by Telugu (Rs 0.85 crore), Tamil (Rs 0.30 crore), Kannada (Rs 0.15 crore), and Malayalam (Rs 0.05 crore).

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Aditya Dhar's story is about Jaskirat Singh, a young man whose life significantly changed after being imprisoned and given the death penalty. Just when things seem hopeless, Indian officials recruit him to serve as an undercover spy. Unlike the first film, which focused on his entrance into Pakistan and the dangerous Lyari gang, the second film shows his rise within that society and his eventual fame through strategy and cunning.