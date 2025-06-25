Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Diljit defends controversial casting in 'Sardaar Ji 3', FWICE wants ban

Diljit defends controversial casting in 'Sardaar Ji 3', FWICE wants ban

The controversy erupted after Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to share the trailer with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir as the lead. The film will be skipping a theatrical release in India

Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir

Amid the online backlash for the casting choice, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also called for a ban on Diljit Dosanjh, along with the film's producers and director | Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir in a still from Sardaar Ji

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has opened up about the controversy surrounding his upcoming film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, a horror-comedy film starring Neeru Bajwa and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. 
In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Dosanjh revealed that the film was shot in February, much before the April 22 Pahlagam terror attack took place, after which the tensions escalated between India and Pakistan. As the tensions escalated and diplomatic ties were downgraded, the Indian government blocked social media handles of several Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Mahir Khan, and Ali Zafar, among others. As a result of the Pahlagam terror attack, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor and targeted terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
 
 

Sardaar Ji 3 controversy 

The controversy erupted after Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media to share the trailer with Hania Aamir as the lead, alongside him. The film, which is slated to be released on June 27, will be skipping a theatrical release in India. Much to their disappointment, Diljit’s fan base in India cannot watch the trailer on YouTube, as it has been geo-blocked in India, with the message: “The uploader has not made this video available in your country.”
 
After issuing a clarification for casting Amir, the Punjabi actor also extended support to the producers for releasing the film overseas. He further claimed that a lot of things happened, which were beyond their control, and the situation is not in their hands. Dosanjh noted, “They (producers) know that there will be a loss because you're removing an entire territory. Even when I signed the film, everything was fine. Now, the situation is not in our hands. So, if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them.”
 

FWICE seeks ban over casting

 
Amid the online backlash for the casting choice, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also called for a ban on Diljit Dosanjh, along with the film's producers and director. In a letter to CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, FWICE wrote, “In light of recent directives issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, prohibiting Pakistani-origin content and collaboration with Pakistani artistes in Indian productions... we urge CBFC to align with these directives and national interest considerations.”
 

Sardaar Ji 3 

The film is the third installment of the popular franchise Sardaar Ji. Directed by Amar Hundal, this horror-comedy follows Diljit and Hania's story, both ghost hunters, as they try to exorcise a spirit haunting a UK mansion. The first instalment of the film was released in 2015, and Sardaar Ji 2 was released in 2016. 
Other than Hania Amir, the cast of the film also includes some other Pakistani artists, including Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela. 
 

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

