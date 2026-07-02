The Odyssey trailer out; Know India release date of Christopher Nolan movie

Universal Pictures has released the final trailer for Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated epic The Odyssey, offering audiences the most detailed look yet at the Oscar-winning filmmaker's adaptation of Homer's timeless Greek classic.

With Matt Damon as Odysseus leading the Trojan War, the two-minute and thirty-second teaser also provides a more comprehensive look at the plot. It also features a number of significant scenes from the movie, such as an examination of Athena, played by Zendaya.

The Odyssey final trailer out

The trailer, led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, follows the legendary Ithaca king as he sets out on a dangerous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. The opening line of the video, "My journey ends where it began — at home," highlights the scope of the adventure as well as the battle-weary hero's emotional load.

Several of the poem's most famous scenes are shown in the teaser, such as Odysseus' encounter with the hideous Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens' enticing song, and the final showdown with the suitors who have taken over his palace since they think their king is dead.

The Odyssey India release date

The Odyssey is slated to release in Indian theatres on July 17, 2026. The film will be distributed internationally in a number of languages, including Spanish, Russian, and Japanese, in addition to English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil in India.

More about The Odyssey India release

Along with Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and producer Emma Thomas, Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan is scheduled to travel to India in July for the premiere of The Odyssey.

ALSO READ: Alpha advance bookings: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film eyes decent opening The premiere is set to take place at Phoenix Palladium's PVR Icon IMAX in Mumbai. Seats for the movie are currently available at theatres all around India, and interested viewers can get their seats through online ticketing services.

The Odyssey cast

Alongside the lead cast, the film also features Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Himesh Patel as Eurylochus, Mia Goth as Melantho, John Leguizamo as Eumaeus, Jon Bernthal as Menelaus and Benny Safdie as Agamemnon.

Thomas Hayslip is the executive producer of The Odyssey, which Syncopy produces with Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan. Christopher Nolan and Universal are working together for the second time on this movie.

He previously collaborated with the studio on Cillian Murphy's film Oppenheimer. Notably, new IMAX film technology was used to shoot the legendary action epic all over the world.