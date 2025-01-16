Business Standard

Varun Dhawan begins Border 2 shooting, joins team in Madhya Pradesh

The makers of Border 2 shared the news of Varun Dhawan joining the Border 2 team in Madhya Pradesh. The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres across the world on January 23, 2026

Varun Dhawan has started filming for the highly-anticipated sequel Border 2. The actor joined the cast in Madhya Pradesh. The makers of the Border sequel shared the news on Thursday. 
 
Tseries shared the update along with the photos of Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar and others. The caption of the viral post  reads, "Action, grit, and patriotism!"
 
"Actor Varun Dhawan begins the #Border2 journey in the scenic cantonment areas of Jhansi with Producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Co-producer Shiv Chanana and director Anurag Singh leading the way January 23, 2026— Get ready for an unforgettable saga!," the post added. 
 

Border 2 cast

Here's the cast of JP Dutta's Border 2:
  • Sunny Deol
  • Varun Dhawan
  • Diljit Dosanjh
  • Nitish Nirmal
  • Ahan Shetty
  • Vinali Bhatnagar

About Border 2

Anurag Singh is directing the sequel to the 1997 film 'Border,' a war drama Battle of Longewala (1971). The prequel was directed by JP Nadda and the film was set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
 
Reportedly, the sequel is based on the 1999 Kargil War when Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) into the Indian territory, mostly in the Kargil district.
 
The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banner of T-Series and JP Dutta’s J.P. Films. The much-anticipated movie is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

Border 2: Important Facts

  • Director: Anurag Singh
  • Writer: Nidhi Dutta
  • Production companies: JP Films, T-Series
  • Release date: January 23, 2026
  • Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, etc
 

Topics : border Sunny Deol Varun Dhawan Bollywood

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

