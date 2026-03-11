Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
About 1,000 Indians return from Qatar, embassy control room remains active

About 1,000 Indians return from Qatar, embassy control room remains active

The Embassy thanked the authorities of Saudi Arabia and Qatar for their cooperation and said that its 24/7 Control Room remains functional, along with helplines and helpdesks

FLIGHT cancellations

The updates come amid an evolving security situation in West Asia. Photo: Reuters

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 9:01 AM IST

Amid the developing security situation in West Asia, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said that about 1000 Indian passengers have travelled back to New Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi. It further said that temporary transit visas of 96 hours' validity had been issued for Indian nationals through the Salwa border to Saudi Arabia and underlined that the Embassy's 24/7 control room remains functional.

Sharing the details in a post on X, it said, "About 1000 Indian passengers travelled to New Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi on Qatar Airways flights on March 10; Embassy of India coordinated with Qatar Airways for facilitation of travel of stranded Indian nationals and emergency cases."

 

It thanked Qatar Airways for giving priority to cases on humanitarian grounds.

"One flight of Qatar Airways is scheduled for New Delhi on March 11; Embassy of India continued facilitation of travel of Indian nationals through Salwa border to Saudi Arabia on temporary transit visas of 96 hrs validity; India's basketball team which had got stranded in Qatar reached India after travelling on flights from Saudi Arabia", the post further mentioned.

The Embassy thanked the authorities of Saudi Arabia and Qatar for their cooperation and said that its 24/7 Control Room remains functional, along with helplines and helpdesks of Indian community organisations, ICC and ICBF.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Embassy of India in Bahrain issued an advisory stating that it is not connected with arrangements by business groups for transport arrangements to neighbouring countries from Bahrain by private parties.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "All concerned are hereby put on notice that Embassy of India in Bahrain is not connected with arrangements by business groups of transport arrangements to neighbouring countries from Bahrain by private parties".

 

The updates come amid an evolving security situation in West Asia.

In his statement in Parliament on Monday, Jaishankar had said India had expressed its deep concern over the situation in West Asia and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians.

He said India is in favour of peace and urges a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"We advocate de-escalation, restraint and ensuring the safety of civilians. The well-being and security of the Indian community in the region is our overriding priority. We will continue to work with the Governments of the region towards that end," he said.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 9:01 AM IST

