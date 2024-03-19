Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Army's elite tech unit to enhance communication infrastructure of force

Signals Technology Evaluation and Adaptation Group (STEAG), with a strength of nearly 280 personnel is headed by a Colonel-rank officer from the Corps of Signals, officials said on Tuesday

army, indian army

The Army believes communications are going to be an important component of military operations. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An elite unit of the Indian Army has been raised in Delhi to develop technologies considering the future battlefield, with a primary aim to enhance the communication infrastructure of the force, officials said.
Signals Technology Evaluation and Adaptation Group (STEAG), with a strength of nearly 280 personnel is headed by a Colonel-rank officer from the Corps of Signals, officials said on Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This unit will undertake research and evaluation of futuristic communication technologies like 6G, artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum computing for defence applications in view of the changing nature of the field.
"The primary aim is to enhance the communication infrastructure of the Indian Army," a senior official said.
Another official said it was set up earlier this month.
This group will be operational under the Signals Directorate and is based in Delhi. It is headed by a Colonel-rank officer of the Army from the Corps of Signals, he said.
STEAG is mandated to nurture technologies spanning the complete spectrum of wired and wireless systems, officials earlier said.
The setting up of STEAG is part of the Army's efforts to develop technologies considering the future battlefield, they said.
"However, it is not a new raising, but 21 Signals Group has been reorganised with fresh mandate as Signals Technology Evaluation and Adaptation Group (STEAG) to adapt to the emerging technologies in the field of communications," the senior official said.
This unit is in line with the Army's vision of 'On Path to Transformation' in "adopting niche technologies towards becoming a future-ready force," he added.
STEAG proves to be one of the significant steps of 2024, which is declared as 'Year of Tech Absorption', the Army official asserted.
It seeks to harness the latest and also niche technologies "available in civil street and worldwide". This group analyses the existing technologies keeping the requirements of the Indian Army in mind and draws out use cases for trials or induction, officials said.
Accordingly, it interfaces with private companies, industry, and academia to develop technology as suited to the Army, they said.

Also Read

76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

US-India partnership vital for stability in Indo-Pacific: US Army Chief

Havildar Preeti Rajak becomes first woman to hold Subedar rank in Army

Army chief calls on Korea's Joint Chief of Staff General Kim Seung-yum

Suspected terrorists fire upon Army vehicles in J&K; no one injured

India, US hold tri-service exercise Tiger Triumph-24 aboard INS Jalashwa

MV Ruen op: Indian Navy protected 3,440 ships, 25,000 seafarers in 16 years

Hong Kong passes anti-dissent law, to come into effect from March 23

Drones key to gain advantage over Russia, says Ukraine's army chief

West decries reelection of Putin as President; China, India vow closer ties

The hi-tech unit will carry out technical scouting, evaluation, development, and management of core ICT solutions, and provide user interface support by maintenance and upgradation of contemporary technologies available in the environment, the official added.
Army Chief General Manoj Pande has been highlighting the need for acquiring new technologies by the force in view of the changing nature of warfare.
The Army believes communications are going to be an important component of military operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Army infrastructure Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon