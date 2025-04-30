Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / CCS reviews J&K security amid buzz over India's response to Pahalgam attack

CCS reviews J&K security amid buzz over India's response to Pahalgam attack

A day after meeting military brass, PM Modi chaired a CCS meet at his residence, granting armed forces operational freedom on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the April 22 attack

In this image released by PMO on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), in New Delhi. At least 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

There is no official word yet on the CCS, held against the backdrop of growing indications of a retaliation against Pakistan (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is understood to have deliberated on the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday amid speculations about India's possible retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in view of its cross border linkages.

The CCS meet was held at the prime minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, a day after he held a meeting with the top military brass and accorded operational freedom to the armed forces on the "mode, targets and timing" of India's response to the April 22 attack that killed 26 people.

It was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, people familiar with the matter said.

 

There is no official word yet on the CCS, held against the backdrop of growing indications of a retaliation against Pakistan. It was the second meeting of the CCS after the Pahalgam attack.

In the first meeting on April 23, it decided a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.

Also Read

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh | PHOTO:PMO/PTI

Ex-R&AW chief Alok Joshi to head revamped National Security Advisory Board

Pakistani

786 Pakistanis left India through Attari-Wagah border since Pahalgam attack

India-Pakistan

India vs Pakistan military power 2025: Who leads on land, sea and air?

pakistan Flag

India planning strike in 24-36 hrs, will face consequences: Pakistan

Image via Shutterstock

'In touch with India, Pakistan', says US official on Pahalgam terror attack

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water would be seen as an "act of war".

In the high-level meeting with the defence brass on Tuesday, Modi asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response, government sources said.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and the chiefs of three services.

The prime minister affirmed that it is "our national resolve" to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, government sources said, adding that he expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian armed forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

pakistan Flag

Ten terrorists killed in Balochistan by Pakistan's security forces

Talisman Sabre

India set to join Australia's biggest military exercise for first time

Security forces, police

Pak violates ceasefire for 6th consecutive night; Indian Army retaliates

Brics, BRICS

Brics group shows internal rifts as ministers fall short of joint statement

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh | PHOTO:PMO/PTI

Pahalgam terror attack: Armed forces have 'full operational freedom'

Topics : Pahalgam attack Cabinet Committee on Security Cabinet Committees Modi govt India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Pakistan Military ComparisonAlok JoshiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon