Confident of Indian economy thriving in coming decades: Qatar's Amir

Highlighting the importance of renewable energy cooperation, the Amir underscored its role in shaping future strategies between the two nations

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Thani, Al Thani

Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial welcome, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan | (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, praised India's "remarkable progress" across various sectors and expressed his confidence in the continued growth of the Indian economy. He also reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the field of energy.

Highlighting the importance of renewable energy cooperation, the Amir underscored its role in shaping future strategies between the two nations.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday said, "As we observed India's remarkable progress in all fields, we are confident that the Indian economy will continue to thrive in the coming decades."

 

He added, "Building on our historical relations and our shared interests, we reaffirm our commitment to providing reliable and secure energy sources, with renewable energy cooperation forming an essential part of our future strategies."

Al Thani also conveyed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him and reaffirmed Qatar's dedication to bolstering closer relations with India.

"I would like to reiterate our keenness to continue supporting and strengthening the close relations between our two countries. I thank you for your warm hospitality and honour," Al Thani said.

Welcoming Al Thani on his second State Visit to India, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that India's relations with Qatar are steeped in history, spanning centuries. Qatar has been an integral part of West Asia's linkages of commerce and culture with India.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and his delegation on his second State Visit to India," the President said.

"Your visit is an important milestone in our historical ties and friendship. The two countries share a special bond which is very close and vibrant. Traditional sailing vessels, known as 'Dhow', have linked the two countries for centuries, exchanging traditions, goods, ideas and cultural values," she added.

The Amir of Qatar, who arrived in India on a two-day visit on Monday, received the Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Qatar India relations Modi govt Indian Economy Indian economic growth

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

