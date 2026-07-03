DAC clears ₹52K cr proposals for the armed forces with focus on air defence

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Friday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals worth ₹52,000 crore, clearing approvals for a range of weapon systems and platforms to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian armed forces. DAC is the highest decision-making body on defence procurements.

The approvals include next-generation air defence systems, anti-tank guided missiles, anti-drone electronic warfare systems, loitering munitions, naval unmanned aerial systems, and high-altitude surveillance platforms, according to a media statement released by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The DAC, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded the in-principle administrative approvals required before the procurement process moves to the tender and contract stages.

Increasing focus on air defence

For the Indian Army, the DAC approved the procurement of the Akash Tarang anti-drone electronic warfare system, man-portable anti-tank guided missiles, and medium-range surface-to-air missiles (MRSAM). The clearance also includes very short-range air defence systems (V-SHORADS), active protection systems (APS) for tanks, and jet-based kamikaze drone systems.

The indigenous anti-tank missile system will help infantry units engage enemy formations of armoured trucks and tanks. The MRSAM systems will be used to defend against aircraft, helicopters, drones, and other aerial threats at medium ranges. Similarly, the induction of V-SHORADS will improve the short-range air defence capability.

The APS will increase survivability by intercepting anti-tank threats, while jet-based kamikaze drones will provide cost-effective capability and precision strike options.

The DAC approved the AoN for multi-influence ground mines, naval shipborne unmanned aerial systems, and the establishment of a land-based testing facility (LBTF) for the Navy.

The LBTF, which replicates a ship’s onboard power, propulsion, or combat systems, will support the development and testing of electric propulsion systems for future naval platforms, reducing dependence on foreign testing infrastructure while supporting indigenous warship programmes.

Situational awareness

The DAC approved the acquisition of fixed-wing high altitude pseudo satellite (FW-HAPS) platforms along with other proposals for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The pseudo satellite, fitted with advanced cameras and electro-optical/infrared payloads, operates in the stratosphere at altitudes of around 20 km for weeks or even months, offering continuous regional area coverage comparable to satellites but with the ability to be deployed on demand and recovered like an aircraft.

It provides the armed forces with continuous intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, secure communications, and remote sensing data. This enhances operational awareness and delivers high-resolution imagery, all while offering a more cost-effective alternative to conventional satellites.

The latest approvals highlight the government's push to modernise the armed forces through indigenous capability development. They also reflect the armed forces' emphasis on counter-drone, electronic warfare, and layered air defence capabilities following last year's conflict with Pakistan which saw increasing use of drones.