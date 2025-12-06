Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 06:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO hands over seven indigenous defence technologies to armed forces

DRDO hands over seven indigenous defence technologies to armed forces

Each of these technologies or products has been designed, developed and "extensively tested" by the Indian industry with close collaboration and guidance of DRDO's domain experts and the tri-services

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

The technologies were handed over during the meeting of the Empowered Committee of DRDO held at DRDO Bhawan here on December 2 | Image credit: PIB

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

From a long-life seawater battery system for sustained underwater sensing and surveillance applications to a waterjet propulsion system for fast interceptor craft, the DRDO has handed over seven technologies to the armed forces, the government said on Friday.

These technologies have been developed under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme, the defence ministry said.

"Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over seven technologies developed under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme to the three Services," it said in a statement.

"The technologies are -- an indigenous high-voltage power supply for airborne self-protection jammers, a tide-efficient gangway for naval jetties, advanced very low frequency-high frequency switching matrix systems, VLF loop aerials for underwater platforms, indigenous waterjet propulsion system for fast interceptor craft, a novel process for recovery of lithium precursors from used lithium-ion batteries and a long-life seawater battery system for sustained underwater sensing and surveillance applications," the ministry said.

 

Each of these technologies or products has been designed, developed and "extensively tested" by the Indian industry with close collaboration and guidance of DRDO's domain experts and the tri-services, "reinforcing the scheme's focus on import substitution and critical technology development", it said.

Also Read

defence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

Nifty India Defence index down 2%; what's dragging defence stocks today?

Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 stealth combat aircraft at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru. (Photo credit: Dinakar Peri)

Putin visit: India, Russia to discuss Su-57 stealth jets, more S-400 units

DRDO conducts flight test of ‘SMART' anti-submarine missile system

DRDO's high-speed rocket-sled test puts India in elite club of nations

DRDO

DRDO to streamline start-up engagement for stronger defence R&D: MoDpremium

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

A strong India strengthens global peace and economy: Rajnath Singh

The technologies were handed over during the meeting of the Empowered Committee of DRDO held at DRDO Bhawan here on December 2 under the chairmanship of Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Samir V Kamat.

Senior representatives from the armed forces, Department of Defence Production and the DRDO also attended the meeting.

The Committee undertook detailed discussions on a wide spectrum of project proposals and approved 12 new projects spanning across strategic, aerospace, naval and electronic warfare technologies, the ministry said.

"These approvals underscore the continued focus on building domestic capability and reducing dependency on foreign technologies in critical and emerging technology areas," it said.

The Committee discussed the approval approach for various categories of projects under the TDF and emphasised the need for expediting the end-to-end processing of the scheme's projects to ensure timeliness and alignment with evolving strategic and technological requirements of the Services.

The Committee also deliberated upon the roadmap of successfully developed technologies and the ways which the subsequent acquisition process needs to be streamlined and executed seamlessly.

It recommended important policy alignment and enabling mechanisms to ensure faster induction and operational deployment of the developed technologies, the ministry said.

Addressing the participants, the chairman of the DRDO reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening indigenous defence innovation under the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' through faster execution of the TDF scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin chart path to $100 billion trade in 5 years

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin chart path to $100 billion trade in 5 years

Russian President Putin, PM Modi

India seen as 'reorienting' bilateral defence relations with Russia

Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin

India-Russia bilateral trade could hit $100 billion before 2030: PM Modi

India US trade, US import tariffs 2025, reciprocal tariffs India, Indian exporters US, apparel export India, 90-day tariff pause, US India trade relations, export challenges tailor-made goods, US tariff impact India, Indo-US apparel trade

US calls for stronger ties with India to bolster Indo-Pacific security

Russian President Putin, PM Modi

Putin India Visit HIGHLIGHTS: India, Russia sign Vision 2030 document to boost economic ties

Topics : DRDO Indian Defence Indian Defence forces Indian defence industry Defence Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon