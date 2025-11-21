Friday, November 21, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt designates CISF as main security organisation for seaports

Govt designates CISF as main security organisation for seaports

The CISF will now lead key functions at the seaports, such as conducting updated security assessments, preparing security plans, and undertaking core security duties

Vizhinjam, Seaport, Port

The CISF has been designated as a Recognised Security Organisation (RSO) for seaports. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move to strengthen security across major and minor Indian seaports, the Centre has designated the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the new safety regulator for the about 250 maritime facilities, officials said on Friday.

The designation of the central paramilitary force under the Union Home Ministry has been done by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways through an order issued on November 18, CISF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajay Dahiya said.

This is a significant reform and a path-breaking step to enhance security across India's seaports. As ports play a vital role in trade, logistics and India's growing Blue Economy, the government is introducing a series of measures to modernise and standardise port security nationwide, he said.

 

The CISF has been designated as a Recognised Security Organisation (RSO) for seaports. An RSO acts as a regulator for seaport security.

Till now, there was no professional security organisation for seaports, and the subject was being dealt with under the DG Shipping organisation, a CISF official said.

Also Read

Air India Express

Mid-air scare: Passenger attempts to enter cockpit on AI Express flight

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

CISF to launch dedicated welfare portal for its personnel from Monday

Parliament, New Parliament

'Suspicious looking' man apprehended from outside Parliament House

cloudburst

Kishtwar cloudburst: Multi-agency search intensifies to trace 33 missing

SpiceJet

Two SpiceJet flyers try to storm cockpit, offloaded at Delhi airport

The CISF will now lead key functions at the seaports, such as conducting updated security assessments, preparing security plans, and undertaking core security duties.

A hybrid security model, improved screening systems and dedicated training institutions for port-security personnel are also being introduced, officials said.

These steps represent a major stride toward creating secure, efficient and future-ready ports that support India's economic growth and global maritime ambitions, the DIG remarked.

India has about 250 small and intermediate seaports, but only about 65-68 are "actively" engaged in cargo operations.

The CISF provided security to all 13 major seaports, and private security agencies play a "key role" in securing cargo zones, warehouses, access gates and installations at smaller facilities.

The CISF, raised in 1969, is primarily tasked to guard critical infrastructure in the government and private domains, including more than 70 civil airports and nuclear and space facilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff, Samuel Paparo

Admiral Tripathi's visit to US reaffirms growing synergy between 2 navies

Indian Army

Guam hosts Australia, India, Japan, US forces in Exercise Malabar 2025

India-France, India France flag, India, France

DRDO, DGA of France ink pact to develop solutions for defence challenges

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India, Israel ink terms of reference to formally launch FTA talks

Modi, Narendra Modi

G20 to take up Global South issues as PM Narendra Modi begins visit

Topics : CISF Ports security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon