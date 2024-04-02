ICG ship makes port call in Vietnam on overseas deployment to Asean nations

The ICG ship is on an overseas deployment to the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries -- the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei -- from March 25 to April 12. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra Paheredar, a specialised Pollution Control Vessel, on Tuesday made a port call at Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to the Asean countries, officials said.

This deployment is a testimony to the ICG's commitment to "bolster bilateral relationships" and "enhance international cooperation" with friendly countries, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"The deployment of Samudra Paheredar to the Asean region reflects India's shared concern and resolve towards marine pollution, promoting safety and security through maritime cooperation. Prior to Ho Chi Minh, the vessel had visited Manila, Philippines, to demonstrate a seamless continuation of diplomatic maritime engagements in the Asean region," it said.

The ship is equipped with specialised marine pollution control equipment and a Chetak Helicopter in pollution response configuration, designed to contain and recover spilled oil and augment the operation.

The ICG ship is on an overseas deployment to the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries -- the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei -- from March 25 to April 12.

Samudra Paheredar, with an integral helicopter, made a port call at Ho Chi Minh as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to theEAN countries, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"During the three-day visit, the crew will engage in professional interactions focusing on marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement. The activities will also include cross-deck training, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and passage exercise with the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG)," it said.

The visit not only aims to strengthen ties between the ICG and VCG, but also showcases India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.

In addition, 25 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets aboard the vessel will participate in a walkathon and beach clean-up activities, officials said.

Since 2015, the ICG and VCG have an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which institutionalised the cooperative engagements between the two maritime agencies, it said.

The visit of the ICG specialised vessel to these countries is in pursuance with IndiaEAN initiative for marine pollution announced during theEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus in Cambodia in 2022.