Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ICG ship makes port call in Vietnam on overseas deployment to Asean nations

The ICG ship is on an overseas deployment to theEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries -- the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei -- from March 25 to April 12

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships

The ICG ship is on an overseas deployment to the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries -- the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei -- from March 25 to April 12. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra Paheredar, a specialised Pollution Control Vessel, on Tuesday made a port call at Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to the Asean countries, officials said.
This deployment is a testimony to the ICG's commitment to "bolster bilateral relationships" and "enhance international cooperation" with friendly countries, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The deployment of Samudra Paheredar to the Asean region reflects India's shared concern and resolve towards marine pollution, promoting safety and security through maritime cooperation. Prior to Ho Chi Minh, the vessel had visited Manila, Philippines, to demonstrate a seamless continuation of diplomatic maritime engagements in the Asean region," it said.
The ship is equipped with specialised marine pollution control equipment and a Chetak Helicopter in pollution response configuration, designed to contain and recover spilled oil and augment the operation.
The ICG ship is on an overseas deployment to the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries -- the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei -- from March 25 to April 12.
Samudra Paheredar, with an integral helicopter, made a port call at Ho Chi Minh as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to theEAN countries, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
"During the three-day visit, the crew will engage in professional interactions focusing on marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement. The activities will also include cross-deck training, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and passage exercise with the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG)," it said.
The visit not only aims to strengthen ties between the ICG and VCG, but also showcases India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.
In addition, 25 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets aboard the vessel will participate in a walkathon and beach clean-up activities, officials said.
Since 2015, the ICG and VCG have an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which institutionalised the cooperative engagements between the two maritime agencies, it said.
The visit of the ICG specialised vessel to these countries is in pursuance with IndiaEAN initiative for marine pollution announced during theEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus in Cambodia in 2022.

Also Read

Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Theme, History, Importance & Other Details

Chinese coast guard ships blast Philippine boat with water cannon

India-Asean FTA review: Talks for 'modern' pact scheduled for Feb

Not an absolute no from India on RCEP, doors open: Asean secy general

V-Guard's Q2 net jumps 35% to Rs 59 cr, net revenue from ops rises 15%

India will get permanent UNSC seat, but have to work harder for it: EAM

Govt rejects 'senseless attempts' by China to rename places in Arunachal

Pak defence min optimistic of improving ties with Delhi post elections

ICG rebased at northern, southern flanks of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Israeli airstrike in Damascus kills top Iranian commander Zahedi: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ASEAN Indian coast guard Vietnam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon