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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India inducts nuclear-powered submarine INS Aridhaman, boosts deterrence

India inducts nuclear-powered submarine INS Aridhaman, boosts deterrence

India is among a select group of countries that possess nuclear-powered submarines. The countries that have such assets are the US, Russia, the UK, France and China

INS Aridhaman

Photo: X/ @JM_Scindia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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India on Friday commissioned its new indigenously-built nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine INS Aridhaman into service, further strengthening the naval component of nuclear triad, authoritative sources said.

India's nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) programme is a closely guarded project. INS Arihant was the first boat under the SSBN project that was followed by another boat, INS Arighat.

India is among a select group of countries that possess nuclear-powered submarines. The countries that have such assets are the US, Russia, the UK, France and China.

INS Arihant is India's first home-made nuclear submarine. It was launched in July 2009 and was quietly commissioned in 2016. The navy commissioned its second indigenous SSBN, INS Arighaat, in August 2024 The SSBN stands for ship submersible ballistic nuclear or nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines.

 

INS Aridhaman has been commissioned after months of sea trials. It is learnt that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the commissioning ceremony at a naval base in Kerala.

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There is no official word yet on the commissioning of the boat.

"It's not words but power, 'Aridman'," Defence Minister Singh said in a cryptic social media post in Hindi this morning.

While India has proven air and land-launched nuclear capabilities, it is now focusing on boosting its underwater nuclear prowess.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Navy Nuclear Indian submarine

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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