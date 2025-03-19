Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 01:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India to explore green shipping and digital business with Singapore

India's green fuel and digital initiatives are set to enter the global trade through Singapore's marine and shipping industry. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Singapore
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

India's green fuel and digital initiatives are set to enter the global trade through Singapore's marine and shipping industry, where over 55 million tonnes a year of bunker fuel is supplied to internationally operating vessels, making it one of the largest hubs.

Trade sources said both India and Singapore are exploring the "Green Digital Shipping Corridor" that would link other international ports and marine industries, said observers on Wednesday.

They said India's long-term preparation to export green fuel, green hydrogen and ammonia sits well with Singapore's strategic position to market the fuels to ships operating globally.

India's Minister of Port, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal along with industry heavyweights is expected to visit the city state next week to set up a working programme with Singapore counterpart industries, according to the observers.

 

Sonowal is focused on green shipping and digitisation of the ports to make India a global leader in the maritime sector.

Likewise, Singapore is looking at various opportunities to be part of the growing industrialisation including the massive development of shipping capacity, port modernisation and shipyard upgrades.

During his Singapore trip, Sonowal will be accompanied by the representatives of Indian Ports Association, Cochin Shipyard, Indian Maritime University, Shipyards Association of India, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, Chowgule Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipyards and Engineers, San Marine Shipyard, Synergy Ship Builders and L&T Shipyard.

The visit will coincide with Singapore Maritime Week being held from March 24-28.

The observers said there will be opportunities for the minister and his delegation members to explore potential businesses with the estimated 20,000 visitors, including global industry stalwarts, at the maritime week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

