Singapore immigration: Indian work permit holders can stay employed longer

Singapore immigration: Indian work permit holders can stay employed longer

Singapore recently announced updates that will lift employment caps, raise salary thresholds, and expand job opportunities across multiple sectors

Singapore

Photo: Bloomberg

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Singapore is rolling out major changes to its foreign workforce policies, making it easier for skilled Indian workers and professionals to secure jobs and stay longer in the city-state. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) recently announced updates that will lift employment caps, raise salary thresholds, and expand job opportunities across multiple sectors.
 
Longer employment, higher age limits
 
From July 1, the maximum employment period for work permit holders will be removed. Previously, foreign workers were restricted to stays of 14 to 26 years, depending on their industry and country of origin. This move will allow Indian workers in construction, shipyards, and manufacturing to stay indefinitely, provided they meet employer requirements, Singapore's MOM said in a media release.
 
 
The maximum employment age is also increasing. Workers can now be employed until 63, up from 60, while new applicants can apply up to the age of 61 instead of the previous cap of 50.
 
Higher wages, expanded job sectors

Singapore is also raising the minimum salary for S Pass holders—who work in mid-skilled jobs—to SGD 3,300 (Rs 2.04 lakh) from September 2025. For professionals in their 40s, salaries could reach SGD 4,800 (Rs 3 lakh). In the financial sector, the threshold will be even higher at SGD 3,800, rising with experience.
 
More job roles will also be open to Indian workers. From September 2025, Singapore will include positions such as cooks, heavy vehicle drivers, and manufacturing operators in its list of eligible occupations. Employers hiring foreign workers in these roles must pay a fixed monthly salary of at least SGD 2,000.
 
More hiring sources and eased restrictions
 
The list of Non-Traditional Source (NTS) countries—previously including India, Bangladesh, and the Philippines—will expand to Bhutan, Cambodia, and Laos from June 1, 2025. This will provide more hiring flexibility for businesses.
 
Tan See Leng, Singapore’s manpower minister, said the country needs foreign workers to sustain business growth while ensuring job opportunities for locals. “Restricting foreign workers would hurt businesses and limit opportunities for Singaporeans,” he said in a press release.
 
Over the past decade, local professionals, managers, and executives in Singapore have increased by 382,000, while foreign employment grew by 38,000, according to official data.
 
Stronger ties with India  
 
With around 650,000 people of Indian origin living in Singapore—roughly 10% of the population—these changes could strengthen economic links between the two nations. Skilled professionals and labourers from India will now have more long-term job security in Singapore, boosting both individual careers and broader business relationships.

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

