India, UK signal air defence, naval propulsion push during Starmer visit

India will strengthen its air defence capabilities through the planned procurement of Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) systems from the United Kingdom (UK) via the government-to-government route, according to a joint statement issued on Thursday, the last day of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s two-day official visit to India.
This was Starmer’s first official visit to India, undertaken at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Secretary of State for Business and Trade and President of the Board of Trade, the Secretary of State for Scotland, the Minister for Investment, as well as 125 CEOs, entrepreneurs, university vice-chancellors, and cultural leaders.
The announcement that both countries have agreed to pursue a government-to-government route for the initial supply of LMM systems comes amid renewed focus on India’s air defence capabilities following the May 7–10 conflict with Pakistan, codenamed Operation Sindoor by New Delhi. During the clashes, Indian defences successfully neutralised a range of Pakistani attacks that followed India’s May 7 strikes on terrorist camps. The threats included drones and high-speed projectiles launched from stand-off distances, with Pakistan targeting the entire western front — from Kutch in Gujarat to Srinagar and Awantipur in Jammu and Kashmir.
Announcing the agreement on missiles, the joint statement said, “This will further support India’s air defence capabilities and, in the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), meet the current and future requirements of the Indian Ministry of Defence, and support a long-term collaboration on complex weapons between the two countries.”
The development follows the February agreement between Thales and defence public sector undertaking Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to supply laser beam riding man-portable air defence systems. It was also announced that Thales and BDL would collaborate on the production of LMMs, establishing a pathway for BDL — and the broader Indian industry — to become an integral part of Thales’ global supply chain.
Thursday’s joint statement also said that both countries intend to finalise an inter-governmental agreement (IGA) to cooperate in developing maritime electric propulsion systems for the Indian Navy’s vessels.
Back in February, India and the UK had signed a Statement of Intent to design and develop an integrated full-electric propulsion system for India’s next-generation landing platform dock (LPD) fleet. As part of the next steps, General Electric (GE) Vernova and PSU Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) were said to be working towards developing India’s first maritime land-based testing facility, with the goal of delivering the LPD into the water by 2030. An LPD is a type of amphibious warfare vessel designed to carry, transport, and deploy landing forces for military operations.
On Thursday, Modi and Starmer agreed to expand bilateral exchanges between the armed forces of India and the UK through joint exercises, training, and capacity building. Modi also welcomed the port call of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group and the Royal Navy’s exercise KONKAN with the Indian Navy. Both sides also committed to maritime security collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, including the establishment of a Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.
Both leaders also welcomed progress on an arrangement that will see the Indian Air Force’s qualified flying instructors integrated into UK Royal Air Force training, alongside an agreement that will facilitate a strong training and education relationship.
Starmer’s visit follows Modi’s trip to the UK in July, during which the two sides signed the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and adopted both the India–UK Vision 2035 and a Defence Industrial Roadmap.