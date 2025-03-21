Friday, March 21, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Modi govt has zero tolerance towards terrorism, says HM Amit Shah

Modi govt has zero tolerance towards terrorism, says HM Amit Shah

Shah said the issue of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, left-wing extremism, and insurgency in Northeast were among the biggest challenges for India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

The government has zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday as he also asserted that Naxalism will end in India by March 2026.

Replying to a debate in Rajya Sabha on the working of the home ministry, he said the Narendra Modi government fulfilled the dream of the architects of the Constitution by abrogating Article 370.

"Article 370 was the basis of separatism in Kashmir. But I also thank the architects of the Constitution, they made the provision temporary, and the way to abrogate it was also included in the Article," Shah said.

"But due to vote bank politics and stubbornness, Article 370 continued. On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated. The dream of the architects of our Constitution, was that there can't be two heads, two constitutions and two flags in the country," he said.

 

Shah said the issue of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, left-wing extremism, and insurgency in Northeast were among the biggest challenges for India.

"Around 92,000 citizens were killed in four decades. No organised effort was done to deal with these, and the Modi government did it," he said.

The home minister said the Modi government has zero tolerance for terrorism.

He also said the number of deaths of civilians and security personnel in terror incidents has drastically come down, while there has been zero incidents of stone pelting in the Kashmir valley.

"There has been a 70 per cent reduction in deaths due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir during Modi govt; terror incidents too fell sharply," he said.

Shah also said grassroots level democracy has been established in Jammu and Kashmir by successfully holding elections in urban and rural local bodies.

"Around 40,000 govt jobs provided during 2019-24 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1.51 lakh self employment created, skilling clubs operational," he said.

He also accused previous governments of not taking action against Naxalism.

"By March 21, 2026, Naxalism will end in this country," he said.

Talking about the Northeast, Shah said the region is by and large peaceful, and ever since the Modi government came to power, a new era of development has been ushered in.

"We have signed about 19 peace accords since 2019, while about 10,000 militants have surrendered in this period in the Northeast," he said.

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah India Prime Minister

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

