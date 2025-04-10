Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Centre appoints Narender Mann to conduct 26/11 trial against Tahawwur Rana

Centre appoints Narender Mann to conduct 26/11 trial against Tahawwur Rana

Narender Mann appointed Special Public Prosecutor for Mumbai attacks; to represent agency in Delhi courts for three years or until trial concludes

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Tahawwur Rana

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor for the high-profile National Investigation Agency (NIA) case linked to Mumbai’s 26/11 attacks.
 
According to a notification issued on April 9, Mann will represent the NIA in the case (against Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David Coleman Headley) before NIA Special Courts in Delhi and Appellate Courts. His appointment is for a term of three years or until the trial concludes, whichever is earlier.
 
 
The appointment has been made under the powers vested by the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.  The development comes as Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case, is expected to land in India  today following his extradition from the United States. He is likely to land in Delhi and may be placed in a high-security unit at Tihar Jail, according to news reports.   
Rana, 64, a Canadian national originally from Pakistan, is known to be a close associate of David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani — a key conspirator in the Mumbai attacks and a US national.

Also Read

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Tahawwur Rana extradited: Who is he and his role in Mumbai's 26/11 attacks

Tihar jail

Tahawwur Rana likely to be lodged in Tihar jail upon arrival in India

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

'Hang him', says 26/11 fallen hero's father on Tahawwur Rana extradition

Mumbai terror attack, 26/11 attack

26/11 attacks: Slain cop's father demands death penalty for Tahawwur Rana

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana en route to India: Key details

Who is Tahawwur Rana and what was his role in 26/11 attacks

Tahawwur Rana, born in 1961, in Chichawatni, Pakistan, is a former Pakistan Army Medical Corps captain who later turned to business, running an immigration services company. He is known for his links to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the group behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and for his association with David Coleman Headley, one of the key planners of the assault.
 
Investigating agencies say Rana was instrumental in enabling Headley’s missions in India. He reportedly helped Headley secure an Indian visa and set up a front office in Mumbai disguised as an immigration consultancy, which was used for surveillance of intended targets. These included high-profile locations such as Chabad Houses and the National Defence College. Rana was allegedly aware of Headley's terror affiliations and supported his operations.
 
In October 2009, the FBI arrested Rana in Chicago for providing support to terror activities. In 2011, a US court convicted him in connection with a planned attack in Denmark but cleared him of charges related to the Mumbai attacks due to jurisdictional issues. India requested his extradition in 2020. Despite citing medical issues, his legal appeals were dismissed, and the US Supreme Court rejected his final plea recently. He now faces trial under Indian anti-terror laws.

26/11 Mumbai attacks

 
The 26/11 Mumbai attacks were a series of coordinated terrorist strikes that unfolded over nearly three days, from November 26 to 29, 2008. Ten LeT operatives of the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out the attacks at multiple high-profile locations across Mumbai. Targets included the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and Nariman House. The attackers were heavily armed with assault rifles, grenades, and explosives, launching indiscriminate shootings and bombings that left 175 people dead — including nine of the attackers — and injured more than 300 others. The siege lasted around 60 hours.
   

More From This Section

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese aircraft sorties, 6 naval vessels near territory

Mumbai terror attack, 26/11 attack

Tahawwur Rana not in US BOP custody, extradition to India imminent

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Khalilur Rahman redesignated as National Security Advisor of Bangladesh

Slovakia President with India's President Droupadi Murmu

Slovakia 'fully' backs India's bid to become new permanent member of UNSC

Jeffrey Sachs

India too big to be used by US against China, says economist Jeffrey Sachs

Topics : 26 11 Mumbai terror attack BS Web Reports 26/11 terror attacks 26/11 case Lashkar-e-Taiba Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist David Headley

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTrump Tariff PauseRBI Cuts Repo RatesRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon