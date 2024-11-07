New India-Bhutan ICP at Land Port Darranga to be inaugurated to boost ties

Business Standard
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

In a bid to strengthen India-Bhutan relations, the Immigration Check Post (ICP) at Land Port Darranga in Assam's Tamulpur district along Indo-Bhutan border will be inaugurated on Thursday. The inaugural programme will start from 10th November.

This pivotal land port is positioned just 700 meters from the Bhutanese border, to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by the presence of Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam and Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan.

ICP Darranga, covering 14.5 acres, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to streamline cross-border travel and trade.

The ICP is strategically located to leverage the improved connectivity offered by National Highway 27 and the reinforced customs infrastructure in Bhutan, ensuring efficient operations.

 

The inauguration marks a significant step forward to promote regional interconnectivity and prosperity.

With India's development initiatives and Bhutan's growing industrial output, particularly from Mottanga, the ICP is expected to catalyse trade expansion.

The "Samjong" brand and the vibrant markets at Samdrup-Jongkhar highlight the economic and cultural synergy between the two nations.

The ICP Darranga is not only a commercial hub but also an immigration checkpoint, enhancing the local economy and solidifying international ties.

The robust developments at the ICP are projected to further cement the relationship between India and Bhutan, establishing a cornerstone for transnational commerce and movement.

The inauguration of ICP Darranga is a momentous occasion, symbolizing a bridge of friendship and a gateway to shared prosperity for India and Bhutan.

The ICP represents a strategic initiative to boost economic growth and regional connectivity, embodying the spirit of cooperation and mutual development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

