Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Op Sindoor a testament to unparalleled prowess of Air Force: IAF chief

Op Sindoor a testament to unparalleled prowess of Air Force: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh also said that this operation demonstrated IAF's capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy

A P Singh, Air Chief Marshal

The Chief of the Air Staff said, "It is our collective responsibility to live up to the trust placed in the Indian Air Force by every citizen of India, and we must be ready and prepared for this" | (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, on Saturday said that 'Operation Sindoor', launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force.

He also said that this operation demonstrated IAF's capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy.

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal near here, Singh said Operation Sindoor has showcased exceptional coordination, synergy and integration within the armed forces.

He called upon the flying officers to keep furthering the spirit of jointness as they grow in service. 

 

"Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force wherein we demonstrated our capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy. You, as the future of this Air Force, must understand that the Air Force has been and will always remain the first responder," he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff said, "It is our collective responsibility to live up to the trust placed in the Indian Air Force by every citizen of India, and we must be ready and prepared for this".

The event commemorated the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

'Working to establish facts': British envoy meets PM Modi over plane crash

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Israel FM calls Jaishankar; EAM also speaks with Iran on latest situation

PORTS, CARGO, SHIPPING, TRADE

India issues security alert for seafarers, vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Ministry of External Affairs

Israel-Iran conflict: India urges both countries to avoid escalatory steps

Premiumair route, airspace

Israel-Iran conflict: More airspace restrictions for Indian airlines

Topics : Operation Sindoor Indian Air Force India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon