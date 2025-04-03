Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi visits Thailand for BIMSTEC Summit, to travel to Sri Lanka next

PM Modi visits Thailand for BIMSTEC Summit, to travel to Sri Lanka next

PM Modi visits Thailand today for the BIMSTEC Summit, joining leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bhutan to discuss regional cooperation

PM Modi in Thailand

PM Narendra Modi attends a performance of the Thai Ramayana, Ramakien during his visit to Bangkok today. (Image: X/ @narendramodi)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thailand on Thursday on a two-day visit to attend the sixth BIMSTEC Summit. During this visit, he will engage in discussions with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to explore opportunities for strengthening bilateral ties between India and Thailand.
 
Upon his arrival at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, PM Modi received a warm welcome from members of the Sikh community, who celebrated his visit with a vibrant Bhangra performance.
 

PM’s Thailand visit agenda

 
PM Modi’s visit to Thailand is centred on the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit, where he will join leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bhutan. The focus of the summit will be the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation, aimed at strengthening regional trade, security, and connectivity.  ALSO READ | High possibility of Yunus-Modi meet during Bimstec summit: B'desh official
 

In a statement before his departure, Modi emphasised the importance of BIMSTEC as a platform for regional growth. “I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interests of our people in mind,” he said.
 
The summit will also provide an opportunity for Modi to meet several key regional leaders, including Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, and Myanmar’s military leader Min Aung Hlaing.
 
During his stay, Modi will hold talks with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra, focusing on deepening economic, cultural, and security ties between the two nations. He highlighted India and Thailand’s shared historical and cultural heritage, emphasising that this relationship forms a strong foundation for future cooperation.
 

PM Modi's Sri Lanka visit on April 4

 
After concluding his visit in Thailand, PM Modi will travel to Sri Lanka on April 4, marking his first visit to the country since the election of its new president. The visit follows Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s trip to India last December.  ALSO READ | India fulfilling 'First Responder' duty in Myanmar: Jaishankar at Bimstec
 
PM Modi said that his visit to Colombo will focus on reviewing the progress of past agreements and setting new goals for collaboration. “This visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress made on the joint vision of ‘Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future’ and to offer further direction in achieving our common objectives,” he said.
 
The visit is expected to include high-level discussions on trade, infrastructure, and security cooperation, further strengthening India’s role in the region.

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister BS Web Reports Thailand

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

